How to manage anger while driving? Personalities share tips after Ayala tunnel road rage incident

Three personalities shared tips on how drivers can deal with aggressive motorists and anger following the road rage incident in the EDSA Ayala Tunnel which claimed a life of a driver.

Content creator and car reviewer Macoy Dubs on Thursday shared his thoughts about the incident wherein a Mercedes Benz driver shot an Innova driver along the southbound lane of EDSA in Barangay Urdaneta, Makati City on May 28 afternoon.

Before the incident, reports said there was a traffic misunderstanding where the vehicles got too close to each other.

The Mercedes Benz driver also continuously honked after the Innova even when the latter was in the proper lane.

Businessman Gerrard Raymund Yu, the driver of the Mercedes Benz, then shot the Innova driver, 65-year-old Aniceto Mateo, before the latter went into the tunnel.

Yu then went to the service road, away from the Innova.

Investigation showed that the bullet entered the back of the Innova before hitting Mateo, striking him in the neck and causing him to lose control of the vehicle. It hit some motorcycles before stopping.

Mateo was with a house helper and a seven-year-old child. They came from Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City and were supposed to go home to Ayala Alabang when the incident happened.

Reports also said that the victim already planned to retire on June 23 and venture into business in the province to be with his family.

Meanwhile, Yu is already in the custody of the police and is facing complaints of murder, violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and violation of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said that the suspect did not have a permit to carry his firearms outside his residence.

She added that Yu is also facing complaints about switching the license plates of his vehicle.

The Land Transportation Office also suspended Yu’s driver’s license for 90 days in connection with two administrative cases against him — reckless driving and being an “improper person” operating a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, Macoy Dubs, a car enthusiast, reminded fellow drivers to keep calm on the road following the news.

“Personal tip to curb emotions when driving: Deep breath for 7 [seven] to 10 seconds and internally telling myself that getting to road rage is not worth it. Na makakauwi pa rin tayo sa paroroonan,” he wrote on Facebook on May 30.

“Pains to see what happened to the driver of the white Innova. Ganun ganun na lang ‘yun? Ang bilis. Sa pitik ng baril dahil na-apakan ‘yung ego. Kaya ‘pag may gustong mauna, sige mauna ka na. Magkikita rin naman tayo sa toll gate. Grabe. Justice for the family of the Innova driver,” Macoy added.

He also considered the welfare of the passengers of the Innova.

“To add, the traumatic experience of the passengers of Innova. I hope they get counseling and therapy for what happened,” the internet personality said.

Edison “Bong” Nebrija, head of training unit at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Traffic Education Division under the agency’s Traffic Discipline Office, also cautioned drivers.

“This changed the course of life of one and ended the life of the other. Over what, and does it matter? NO, IT DOESN’T,” he wrote on Facebook on May 30.

“Stay focus on your destination and set aside our driving anger. Road rage is real, we need to learn how to let go! Practice this: Breathe and think,” Bong added.

He also shared a clip of his appearance on a Net 25 program.

“Inaasar ka na… just let it go. Kung papatulan mo pa, then, it might result to something else. You might eventually regret it,” Bong said.

Transport blogger and writer James Deakin also shared the clip and said: “Road rage is never worth it.”

He was also in the program, where he reiterated the need to “let it go.”

“I’ve said this consistently throughout all my writing. When you feel a sudden… the front (gestures to his head) pressure, just take a breath. And count to at least five. If you can do ten, ten. And just ask yourself this simple question: Will this matter tomorrow? I guarantee you, it’s not gonna matter in a day, in six hours or so, but what you do about it could change the course of life forever. For anyone,” James said.

“So just, if you let… somebody cuts you off, you beep your horn… just let it go. You may not even bring it up that dinner. You’ll forget about it,” he added.

In 2022, data from the MMDA and the Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System showed that road rage was primarily responsible for the majority of the 72,000 road crashes in the capital region.

Road rage is defined as “a motorist’s uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist’s irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.”

The American Psychological Association said that research suggests young males are the most likely to perpetrate road rage.

“Environmental factors such as crowded roads can boost anger behind the wheel. Certain psychological factors, including displaced anger and high life stress, are also linked to road rage. In addition, studies have found that people who experience road rage are more likely to misuse alcohol and drugs,” APA said.