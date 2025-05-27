Waze ‘camera warnings’ in spotlight as NCAP takes effect

MMDA official Edison “Bong” Nebrija highlighted a navigational app feature that alerts drivers to nearby “cameras,” amid the recent implementation of the No-Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP).

The NCAP uses closed-circuit television (CCTV), digital cameras, or technology to catch traffic violators on video or in photos, replacing the need for on-ground enforcers.

In 2022, the Supreme Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the NCAP following petitions from transport groups.

On May 20, the high court partially lifted the TRO in response to the MMDA’s request for its implementation “to strengthen traffic enforcement efforts” and in light of the upcoming EDSA rehabilitation.

The NCAP took effect on Monday, May 26, across major Metro Manila roads, including EDSA, Araneta Avenue, Recto, C.P. Garcia, Shaw Boulevard, Rizal Avenue, Marcos Highway and Commonwealth Avenue.

According to the MMDA, it has monitored 1,112 traffic violations on the first day of the NCAP’s implementation.

Violations recorded include ignoring traffic signs, unauthorized use of the EDSA Busway and motorcycle lane, and improper loading or unloading.

Amid the implementation of NCAP, Waze app notifications alerting road users to “cameras” in Metro Manila have gained attention online.

Nebrija was among those who mentioned this notification feature.

“Dati hindi na pinapansin si Waze kapag sinabi niyang, ‘Red Light Camera Ahead!’ Ngayon, 500 meters approaching the intersection pa lang, chini-check na kung may camera dito? Welcome to NCAP!” he wrote on Tuesday, May 27.

An automotive publication also reported on this alert feature within the same app.

“Waze now tells you the presence of ‘Mobile police cameras’ for the No-Contact Apprehension Program (NCAP), similar to ‘red-light cameras’ in other areas of Metro Manila,” TheAuto PH said.

Waze is a popular community-driven navigation app that emphasizes social information sharing among drivers.

The app uses real-time data from users to offer the best route to a destination, factoring in reported accidents, traffic jams, speed traps, construction, and other obstacles. These reports are automatically updated in its database.