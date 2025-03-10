Nebrija flags individual in road rage video that ‘traumatized’ two-year-old

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) mentor Edison “Bong” Nebrija flagged an individual in a road rage incident that allegedly traumatized a two-year-old child.

The supervisor of the MMDA Traffic Education Division’s Training Section on Monday, March 10, reshared a video posted by Facebook user Khai Salvino, which showed her husband being confronted by a male individual while driving in Metro Manila.

In the video, the individual angrily confronted her husband and struck their vehicle multiple times.

During the second attempt, her husband was provoked by the individual. Salvino intervened, reminding him that their son was with them.

The individual eventually returned to his car and drove away.

Salvino’s husband repeatedly honked at the individual. She also zoomed in on the driver’s license plate and threatened to report him.

“Napakatapang ni Kuya, sana ma-show cause order ito ng #LTO so makita natin pagso-sorry nito,” Nebrija said, referring to the individual who confronted Salvino’s husband and the Land Transportation Office, the agency issuing driver’s licenses.

“We need to do something about this road rage enthusiast,” he added.

“Tama ‘yan, miss, i-report mo sa police or LTO. Good decision for just letting it go,” Nebrija continued.

The video is part of a Facebook post of Salvino where she called out the individual and shared the story behind the incident.

“Nag-uusap lang kami mag-asawa, bigla kami ginitgit. Binusinahan [siya] kasi malapit na kami mabangga [or] matamaan. Tapos gewang-gewang [siya] mag-drive. ‘Di namin alam bakit galit na galit [siya] sa busina. Hindi naman pagalit ‘yung busina,” she wrote.

“Pagdating sa Baclaran stoplight, bumaba [siya], pino-provoke [niya] partner ko bumaba, pero pinipigilan ko, sabi ko, hayaan na. Kasi ‘pag pinatulan [siya], lalo lang lalala,” Salvino added.

“Pinilit [niya] buksan ‘yung pinto ng kotse, tapos nagulat na lang kami, sinuntok [niya] ‘yung window ng car. ‘Yung anak ko, gulat na gulat. Takot! 2 YEARS OLD LANG ANAK KO, BINIGYAN MO NG TRAUMA NA GANYAN!” she continued.

Salvino said that she posted about the incident “to give awareness,” adding that they are not seeking sympathy or clout.

“Oo, wala nasaktan, wala nasira. BUT THE TRAUMA HE LEFT MY SON IS NOT NOTHING,” she pointed out.

Nebrija previously reminded motorists to “focus” on their destination and “set aside” their “driving anger.”

“Road rage is real, we need to learn how to let go! Practice this: Breathe and think,” he said in a Facebook post in May 2024.

The MMDA mentor also shared a clip of his appearance on a Net 25 program where he talked about the issue.

“Inaasar ka na… just let it go. Kung papatulan mo pa, then, it might result to something else. You might eventually regret it,” he said before.

Last January, it was reported that a 54-year-old man died after getting shot by the sibling of a driver who the man had a dispute with on the road.

Road rage is defined as “a motorist’s uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist’s irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.”

The American Psychological Association said that research suggests young males are the most likely to perpetrate road rage.

ALSO READ: How to manage anger while driving? Personalities share tips after Ayala tunnel road rage incident