Pinoys share encounters with ‘kamote’ riders after netizen loses grandma to speeding motorist

Filipinos shared stories of encounters with erring motorcycle riders online, following a viral Reddit post by a user whose grandmother died in a crash involving a speeding motorist

An online user on Thursday, January 30, posted about his grandparents’ experience with a motorcycle rider as they were about to enter their subdivision.

“To all kamote riders, read this,” the online user wrote on the “r/PHMotorcycles” discussion forum.

“Kamote” is the colloquial term used to refer to erring motorists.

“They were making a u-turn and had already crossed the road and papasok na sa subdivision. When out of nowhere, sinalpok sila ng motor,” the Reddit user narrated.

“Based on the investigation, super bilis na takbo ng motor at hindi naka-preno. The motorcycle rider was dead on the spot. He had no shirt on, no license, and no registration. He was wearing helmet, though,” the Redditor added.

The Reddit user said that their grandfather “turned out fine,” but their grandmother was in the Intensive Care Unit with “brain injury, broken skull, and almost non-existent vital signs.”

The Redditor added that their grandmother was “very strong” before the incident.

“Tapos ngayon, braindead. My life changed in just a snap. Just because of a f*cking kamote,” the user said.

The post was edited to share that their grandmother had already passed away.

The post has garnered 2,400 upvotes and almost 300 responses, with some Redditors sharing their encounters with similar erring riders.

“I remember, one time nu’ng 2023, pa-U-turn ako so I made a signal, then suddenly, may isang kamote na biglang binilisan ‘yung takbo niya, knowing na naka-left turn signal ako, tumama sa motor at naputol side mirror ko,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Ang malupit nito, nagpanggap siyang pilay kahit galos lang ‘yung meron siya. Nakatayo nga eh, nagagawa niya pang maglakad, ni hindi nga namaga eh, dapat mamamaga yu’n after a couple of minutes. Una, nagre-request ng P500, binigyan ko. Aba humihirit si g*go, gusto magpa-ospital hahaha, ang malupit, hingin daw niya lisensya ko, ‘di ko binigay,” the online user added.

“F*ck kamote riders. This is usually because they are one-dimensional,” another Redditor said.

“They do not know how to analyze road situations or conditions. Example lang is ‘yung lumabas ka lang [nang] onti sa lane para may iwasan, tapos they will take it as an invitation to cut, preventing you from ever going back into lane. All they know is to look for openings [or] spaces, and to cut,” the Redditor added.

The Reddit post was also reshared on Facebook, where it similarly earned viral status with 12,000 likes and reactions, 8,500 shares, and over 100 comments filled with users’ related experiences about erring motors.

“[Three] years ago, may kamote rider din na biglang bumangga sa mom ko, paliko na siya sa gasolinahan. Naka-full stop kasi nga, may dumadaan pang ibang cars, when out of nowhere, may motor na bumangga, walang headlight at dahil sa sobrang bilis, tumilapon ‘yung tao,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Sobrang kabado ni mommy, na akala namatay ‘yung nag-mo-motor kasi nawalan ng malay. Nung dumating ang rescue at ambulance at nagkamalay na si kuya after 15 minutes, ayun, sobrang lasing at pumirma na lang ng waiver para ‘wag na siya dalhin sa ospital,” the online user added.

Another Facebook user shared of encountering a rider who collided with their booked vehicle before.

“January 14, 2025, pauwi kami ng lolo ko galing ng Asian Eye Institute Rockwell Branch na nakasakay sa Grab Taxi. Nung nasa may Ortigas na kami at aabante kami, may kamoteng MoveIt Rider na lumiko sa harapan namin kaya ayun, nabunggo at nagkaroon ng small impact,” the Facebook user narrated.

“Ang b*bo niya kasi ‘di gumagamit ng flicker at signal lights ta’s kung saan saan lumiliko, wala pa sa linya. Siya pa galit, eh siya nga ‘yung mali,” the Facebook user added.

Others blamed the “easy” process of acquiring a motorcycle as the reason behind the growing number of reckless riders on the road.

“It’s always motorcycle riders. Napakadali na kasi kumuha ng motor, may [P3,000] ka lang, pwede ka na mag-motor e. Hulugan tapos puro obobs magda-drive,” a Facebook user said.

“Kahit gaano ka kaingat sa kalsada, kung may mga kasabay ka namang 8080 at kamote, magkakaganito talaga. Ni hindi nga nila alam ‘yung signal light eh. Natuto lang mag-motor, hindi pa sinabay road safety [or] courtesy. Hindi mo alam pano nakakuha ng license,” another online user said.

Just this week, an unlicensed motorcycle rider lost his life after illegally racing with a fellow rider on Marilaque Highway in Tanay, Rizal.

The incident has prompted the Land Transportation Office to be stricter with their practical tests involving riders getting their driver’s licenses.

“In some places, atras-abante lang ang sasakyan, pasado na. This is something na we would like to higpitan, ang practical testing, kasi hindi talaga nagagawa,” LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said on Thursday.

“We’ll try to target the major cities immediately. Siguro in the next 45 days, ma-set up na ‘yung facilities. So next time, ‘yung mga kumukuha ng lisensya after 45 days, they will really pass through practical driving first. Hindi na pwedeng atras-abante lang,” he added.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority mentor Edison “Bong” Nebrija previously proposed that road safety be included in the school curriculum, calling it an essential “life skill.”

