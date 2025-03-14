Caught on cam: Motorcycle collides with turning van while riding close to vehicle in Manila

A motorcycle rider in Manila was hit by a van after attempting to ride too close, despite the van signaling its intention to turn.

Automotive publication VISOR posted dashcam footage on Wednesday, March 12, showing a vehicle following a van as it approached a curved section of the road.

The van had its left-turn signal on, indicating its intention to turn left.

At the 0:04 mark of the video, a motorcycle appears on the right side of the vehicle with the dashcam.

The motorcycle then begins to move toward the van, riding on its left side, despite the van’s earlier left-turn signal.

The van then turns, swiping the nearby motorcycle. The rider stands up, while the vehicle with the dashcam moves to another lane to avoid further incident.

The post has earned 202,000 views, 1,500 likes and reactions, and almost 260 comments so far, with some Filipinos calling out the motorcycle rider for attempting to go near the van’s blind spot.

“Wala pa [‘yung] motor, naka-signal light na [‘yung] van, pagdating, sabay singit. Ayun, muntik [nang] maging kwento,” a Facebook user commented.

“We can’t deny na ginagawa talaga (hindi lahat) ng karamihan sa mga rider ‘yan… na sa gilid (tight corner), lumulusot paliko kung saan hindi agad-agad sila napapansin… imbes na sa kabilang side kung saan mas kapansin-pansin sila for safety reasons,” another online user wrote.

“This is one of the reasons kaya may mga rider na naiipit ng truck or bus sa pag-left or right turn eh… kasi sa tight corner lumulusot…. bukod pa dun… kapag may nag-signal na… lalo nila hinahabol para maunahan [‘yung] paliko na,” the Facebook user added.

“Kasi naman ang motor, hindi talaga ‘yan tumitingin ng gulong ng sasakyan, signal lights, kung nag-stop at may tatawid. Importante kasi sa kanila saan sila makaka-singit. Para bang sila lang may hinhabol na oras. Oras lang nila ang importante. [Para] silang kabayo, straight lang lagi ang tingin at walang obstructions,” another online user wrote.

Some have alleged that the incident occurred on Quirino Avenue and Osmeña Highway.

Last month, motorists were reminded to be aware of vehicles’ blind spots after a motorcycle rider fell following an impact with a commuter bus. The rider had been riding too close to the large vehicle as it gained momentum.

Blind spots are areas around a vehicle that the driver cannot easily see through side mirrors or peripheral vision. It is unsafe to maneuver into these zones.

These blind spots are typically located just behind and to the side of the vehicle, but they can also be anywhere the driver’s view is obstructed

