Motorists urged to be aware of blind spots after rider falls from impact beside bus

Motorists were reminded to stay aware of blind spots after a motorcycle rider fell while riding next to an accelerating commuter bus on the road.

Automotive publication VISOR shared dashcam footage on Thursday, February 27, submitted by a reader, showing an incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 26.

The video showed a group of motorcycles passing by the vehicle with the dashcam, closely approaching a commuter bus that was also beside the four-wheeled vehicle.

By the 0:06-minute mark of the clip, someone inside the vehicle can be heard reacting. The bus horn sounds, and by 0:07, a motorcycle rider is seen falling due to the impact.

Another motorcycle rider helped the one who fell. Moments later, two people from the bus got off to check on the situation.

“We’re not immortal. Be safe,” VISOR said in a caption on its Facebook page with a folded hands emoji.

Some online users claimed the incident occurred on the road entering the Quirino Highway from Balintawak.

The video has garnered 79,000 views, 1,500 likes and reactions and over 480 comments, with many highlighting the blind spots of large vehicles.

“LUMAYO SA TRAK (TRUCK) [AND] BUS! MARAMING BLIND SPOT ‘YAN,” a Facebook user commented.

“Ilan beses na [sinasabi] sa inyo ‘yan, blind spot. [Tapos] kayo pa galit sa truck or bus driver,” another online user wrote.

“Never-ending blind spot issue. Alam nila ‘yan, wala lang silang [pakialam]. Also, the Department of Transportation – Philippines should think about modernizing (sort of) the busses that traverse the metro,” another Pinoy commented, tagging the page of the transportation agency.

“‘Yung mga lowered na bus, ‘yung walang compartment sa ilalim. ‘Yun sana ang magandang ipabyahe sa cities. Much better para sa mga pasahero, plus, maganda ang view ng driver sa kalsada kasi mababa ‘yung cabin at less ‘yung blind spots,” the user added.

“Unlike nung provincial busses na may compartment sa ilalim. Mataas ‘yung bus, plus malaki ‘yung blindspot sa mismong harap ng bus. Medyo delikado ibyahe sa cities where maraming tao na tumatawid at maraming pasaway na drivers,” the user continued.

Others argued that the issue goes beyond blind spot awareness.

“Hindi na ‘to dahil sa blind spot kundi sa mindset ng mga kamote na porket may space eh, papasukin nila,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Kamote” is a colloquial term used to refer to erring or reckless drivers.

“Hilig kasi ng mga ‘yan na mag-change lane na wala man lang proper distance, sa tingin niyo ba nababasa ng mga [four] wheel drivers pagiisip niyo, bigla-biglang kakabig kahit moving ang sasakyan?” the online user added.

“Need na rin i-penalize ang lane-splitting, wala na sa linya mga [four] wheels dahil pinapasok ng mga MC [motorcycle] ang gilid-gilid, onting kabig lang ng [four] wheels, especially if malaking sasakyan, magkakasagian na talaga,” the online user continued.

Blind spots are areas around a vehicle that the driver cannot easily see through side mirrors or peripheral vision. It is not advisable to maneuver into these areas.

These blind spots are typically located just behind and to the side of the vehicle, but they can also be anywhere the driver’s view is obstructed.

Larger vehicles like buses have bigger blind spots due to their increased height and length.

One of the bus’s blind spots is its side, as the length of the vehicle prevents the driver from seeing all the way down either side.