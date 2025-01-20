‘Life skill’: Edison Nebrija proposes inclusion of road safety in school curriculum

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) mentor Edison “Bong” Nebrija has proposed that road safety be taught as part of the school curriculum, calling it an essential “life skill.”

The supervisor of the MMDA Traffic Education Division’s Training Section shared his thoughts on Friday, January 17, emphasizing that such education would be beneficial to young people.

“If we can include Comprehensive Sexuality Education Curriculum, so why not Road Safety?” he wrote on Facebook, referring to sex education.

Nebrija also cited a 2023 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which said that road traffic injuries were a “leading cause of death for children and young adults 5-29 years.”

“I think this is a life skill more beneficial to our youth. Imagine, road crash is the leading cause of death from ages 5-29,” he wrote.

His post has earned 1,600 likes and love reactions, 401 shares, and more than 120 comments. Some Filipinos agreed with his thoughts, while others shared their experiences.

“Actually, naalala ko during my elementary days… kasama sa Homeroom [subject] namin wherein we are taught how to cross the street properly… what direction to walk when there isn’t any sidewalk… even simple traffic signs… it was fun, though, lalo na nung bata pa kami in learning these, lalo na with role-playing,” a Facebook user wrote.

“It’s about time. We need to educate more people, especially the kids, habang ‘di pa matigas ang ulo at wala pang alam, [kaysa] maunahan ng maling pamamaraan — kamote style,” another online user commented.

“Kamote” is a colloquial term in Filipino that refers to erring motorists who disregard traffic laws and regulations.

“Yes, sir, and daming students, and even [worse], teachers na hindi gumagamit ng pedestrian lanes at helmet pa nag-mo-motor,” a different Pinoy commented.

Philippine law mandates motorcycle riders and passengers wear protective helmets when riding the two-wheeled vehicle.

Another online user shared a related story of how they were introduced to the concept of road safety.

“Noong HS [high school] ako, I saw one of my teachers outside school na hindi tumawid sa pedestrian lane. He saw me as well,” she commented.

“The next day, he apologized to the whole class and explained his mistake and taught us the importance of crossing sa pedestrian lane. Ever since, I always cross using ped xing [or] overpass, if available,” the online user added.

In December 2023, the WHO reported that road traffic injuries were the leading cause of death for children and young adults from 5 to 29 years old.

It added that approximately 1.9 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes.

The WHO further said that vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists consisted of “more than half of all road traffic deaths.”

It identified the following as risk factors for road traffic crashes:

Speeding

Driving under the influence of alcohol and other psychoactive substances

Non-use of motorcycle helmets, seatbelts, and child restraints

Distracted driving

Unsafe road infrastructure

Unsafe vehicles

Inadequate law enforcement on traffic laws

Inadequate post-crash care

Meanwhile, road safety refers to the measures taken to reduce the risk of road traffic injuries and death.

