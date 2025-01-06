Pinoys suggest ‘Squid Game’ killer doll as solution for traffic light discipline

Some Filipinos believe that the killer doll from the popular Netflix series “Squid Game” should be installed to discipline motorists who ignore traffic signals in the country.

Edited images of Young-hee, the giant animatronic motion-sensing doll from the Korean survival thriller “Squid Game”, set against the backdrop of Philippine traffic, have been circulating online.

The photos show her seemingly controlling a traffic light, with motorists—both drivers and riders—lined up behind her.

“Do we need this in Philippines?” an online user on the r/Philippines subreddit posted on Sunday, January 5.

The post has received 1,800 upvotes and 82 comments so far, with some Redditors agreeing with the opinion.

“Para mabawas-bawasan naman mga ‘di marunong sumunod,” an online user commented.

“Para mabawasan kamote,” another Pinoy wrote, referring to the colloquial term Filipinos use to refer to erring motorists.

“Yes na yes! Sana din made-detect ‘yung mga hindi alam gamitin ‘yung signal light nila,” a different online user commented, referring to a car’s signal light that is supposed to be turned on before the driver makes a right or a left turn.

“Unahin ang maasim na motorcycle drivers, tutal sila pinaka-kamote,” another Redditor said.

In “Squid Game”, Young-hee appears in the”Red Light, Green Light” game, where players who are caught moving after hearing ‘red light’ are eliminated, as well as those who fail to reach the finish line in time.

The objective of the “Red Light, Green Light” game is for players to cross a field within a set time limit, but they can only move when the doll’s back is turned.

If players are caught moving when Young-hee turns around, they are eliminated and shot dead. Those who fail to reach the other side of the field in time are also eliminated.

The doll has been recognized as the mascot of the series.

Netflix dropped the episode of the series’ second season last December 26.

Meanwhile, Edison “Bong” Nebrija, head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Traffic Education Division’s Training Section, previously reminded Filipino motorists to follow traffic signals diligently.

In December, he shared a clip of a motorcyclist who was hit by a car at an intersection.

The traffic light was green for the vehicle’s lane, indicating it could proceed, but the motorcycle continued crossing the intersection, resulting in a collision.

“This what happens when we treat traffic signals as mere suggestions,” Nebrija said in a Facebook post.

“Eventually, [these] habits will catch up to us to harm us. Video credit to original uploader #RoadSafety,” he added.

Traffic lights consist of three colors — red for stop, orange or yellow to signal that the light is about to turn red, and green for go.

All vehicle drivers, as license holders, are expected to follow these signals to ensure road safety.

