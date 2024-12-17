MMDA mentor shows what happens when motorists consider traffic lights as ‘suggestions’

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority mentor Edison “Bong” Nebrija reminded motorists to adhere to traffic signals as he shared a video about an erring rider hit by a four-wheeled vehicle.

The supervisor of the MMDA Traffic Education Division’s Training Section posted a dashcam video of a four-wheeled vehicle cruising along a road while the traffic light is on green, indicating that vehicles can move forward.

“Riding bad habits will eventually compound and result to [sic] this kind of road crash,” a text within the video reads.

“This what happens when we treat traffic signals as mere suggestions,” Nebrija said in a caption on his Facebook post.

“Eventually, [these] habits will catch up to us to harm us. Video credit to original uploader #RoadSafety,” he added.

The video shows a four-wheeled vehicle cruising along a road with the “green” traffic light. It gets hit by a motorcycle coming from the opposite side as it approaches an intersection.

The rider stands up from the collision and gestures the direction he is coming from to the driver.

The traffic light is still “green” at this point.

The video shared by Nebrija has garnered 1,900 likes, 255 comments, and 195 shares on the platform, with many Filipinos expressing their disagreement with the rider’s actions.

“Nagtuturo pa, mukhang naghahanap ng masisisi,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Nagalit pa nga oh, ahahahha, nagkalat na sila, sir,” another online user commented.

“Dapat diyan suspended agad for [six] months and seminar tapos malaki [multa para] hindi tularan,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Nagju-justify pa ‘yung gunggong na motor, kitang-kita sa camera na green eh,” another Facebook user said, referring to the traffic light from the driver’s view.

Traffic lights consist of three colors — red for stop, orange or yellow to signal that the light is about to turn red, and green for go.

Drivers of all types of vehicles are expected to follow these rules

Last month, Nebrija shared that he was also victimized by a motorist’s “pasok bago lingon” mentality wherein the driver maneuvers his vehicle first before looking at the road to check for hazards.

“Each rider, more particularly MC [motorcycle] Taxi Riders, should know that every ride is a responsibility,” the MMDA mentor said before.

The MMDA has previously advised the public to exercise discipline and self-control to prevent road accidents as Christmas parties and gatherings increase in the lead-up to the holidays.

The traffic authority has been posting driving reminders on its social media accounts, including vehicle checkups, adherence to speed limits, and respect for pedestrian lanes, among others.