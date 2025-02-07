Rider claims of losing brake as he attempts to escape enforcers in EDSA Busway

A motorcycle rider caught passing the EDSA Busway without authorization blamed the alleged loss of control of the brake when he was unable to stop after being flagged by enforcers.

Reports said enforcers of the Department of Transportation-Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DOTr-SAICT) flagged a rider who passed by the northbound lane of the exclusive bus lane in EDSA Ortigas on Friday, February 7.

The rider escaped the SAICT enforcers and hit one of them in his desire to flee the authorities.

He also used the bike lane and struck a cyclist in his attempt.

The rider claimed he lost control of the brake.

Authorities took him to the main office of the Land Transportation Office for investigation.

Apart from a penalty fee for using the EDSA Busway, SAICT said it is determined to imprison the rider and slap him with a “hit and run” complaint.

Meanwhile, the SAICT enforcer who was hit underwent a medical check-up following the incident.

The EDSA Busway is an exclusive bus lane for EDSA Bus Carousels.

It is also used by on-duty ambulances, fire trucks, Philippine National Police vehicles, and service vehicles performing duties for the busway, including construction, security, janitorial and maintenance services.

The bus lane can also be used by the country’s highest government officials which are the President, Vice President, the Senate President, the House Speaker and the Chief Justice.

Penalties for using the busway as an unauthorized vehicle are P5,000 for first-time offenders and P10,000 for second-time offenders.

The driver’s license of the individual involved will also be suspended for one month, with a recommendation to the LTO for revocation.