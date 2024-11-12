Nebrija almost a victim of ‘pasok bago lingon’ road mentality

“Every ride is a responsibility.”

This was the message shared by the supervisor of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Traffic Education Division’s Training Section after a close encounter with a reckless motorcycle rider from a ride-hailing app.

Edison “Bong” Nebrija, who previously served as MMDA’s EDSA traffic manager, posted dashcam footage showing himself driving calmly along a road when a motorcycle suddenly swerved into his lane from the opposite direction.

The road had a solid white center line, which divides traffic on a two-way multi-lane road. As it is a solid line, drivers are discouraged from overtaking unless the way is absolutely clear.

According to Nebrija’s footage, the incident happened on Friday, November 8, around 5:36 p.m.

He was driving along when a uniformed motorcycle rider suddenly entered his lane from the opposite side.

Nebrija gave the rider a long honk, which caused the latter to pause.

“I have almost been a victim of pasok muna bago lingon!” he wrote in a Facebook Reel, referring to the motorcycle rider who entered his lane.

“Each rider, more particularly MC [motorcycle] Taxi Riders, should know that every ride is a responsibility,” the MMDA official said.

“Dumadami na talaga Kamote!” he added.

“Kamote” is a term commonly used to describe reckless drivers in the country who disregard public and road safety.

Nebrija’s reel has earned 24,000 views, 308 likes and 41 comments, with some Filipinos sharing their own experiences with such riders.

“‘Yung sila na mali, binusinahan mo, sigurado, sila pa galit,” a Facebook user commented.

“Kaya maraming na-aaksidente sa mga naka-motor, pasok [nang] pasok,” another online user wrote.

“Mga motor, madalas kampante ‘yan ‘pag nakitang clear ang kalsada, kahit blind spot ‘yung papasukan. Kaya madalas natutumbok ng incoming vehicles,” another Pinoy shared.

“Konting puwang lang, talagang ipipilit nila, kahit deliks. Amp,” a different Facebook user said.

Nebrija also reshared another unrelated video featuring a reckless motorcycle rider who wanted to overtake a bus in the fast lane.

The rider shifted to the slow lane with this intent but eventually struck a vehicle parked by the side of the road.

“We were taught to overtake on the left and overtake only when cleared… and this rider shows us why!” Nebrija wrote.

Some commented that while both vehicles were wrong — the rider and the parked car on the road — the rider had the chance to slow down to avoid hitting the four-wheeled vehicle by the side of the road.

“Kakamadali, kakamadali, aksidente ang inabot. Taeng-tae na ba? Maraming kinain na kamote? Baka sa kalsada magkalat! Ingat lagi sa daan,” a Facebook user commented.

Last August, it was reported that an “Anti-Kamote Bill” was filed at the House of Representatives, seeking to protect drivers from detention if they are involved in an accident caused by reckless drivers.

The bill’s authors cited an incident last March 11, when a drunk motorcycle driver was killed after he attempted to counterflow along Skyway Stage 3 in Quezon City and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, despite having the right of way, was detained for a while.

RELATED: Filmmaker shares driver of vehicle involved in Skyway crash ‘traumatized’ to drive

The proposed measure said drivers could present evidence of their defensive driving such as dashcam or CCTV footage showing they did not violate any traffic law before and during the incident.