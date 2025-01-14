Viral lyric video featuring couple driving without seatbelt sparks comments on road safety

An old lyric video featuring a couple driving without seatbelts has resurfaced, drawing playful comments from Filipinos about seatbelt usage and driving practices.

The Facebook page “Liriko,” which focuses on “OPM vibes,” posted a short lyric video of Itchyworms’ “Gusto Ko Lamang Sa Buhay” in 2022.

The 26-second clip shows a man driving while his female companion leans in to cuddle. Meanwhile, the official music video of the song features a person asking for “free hugs.”

Despite being uploaded three years ago, the Facebook video has recently gained renewed attention, with many Filipinos commenting on safe driving practices.

It has garnered 8,400 comments and 18 million views.

Several Facebook users reminded motorists about the Republic Act 8750, also known as the Seat Belts Use Act, which requires passengers to wear seat belts while traveling.

“For their own safety, the driver and front seat passengers of a public or private motor vehicle are required to wear or use their seat belt devices while inside a vehicle of running engine on any road or thoroughfare,” the law states.

Violators will be fined for P100 up to P1,000 for the first time.

The seat belt law was created to “pursue a more proactive and preventive approach in order to secure the safety of the passengers and drivers at all times” while riding motor vehicles.

Other commenters also highlighted Republic Act 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, which specifically prohibits the use of mobile devices and other electronic gadgets while driving.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office said it would strictly implement the seat belt law this year to enforce road safety measures.

“This is part of [the] stop road crash program which we will be aggressively pushing this year,” LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said before.

The seat belt law is the most violated traffic law in the Philippines.

Last month, a series of truck-related road accidents raised concerns among Filipinos.

The public was further reminded of the importance of road safety following accidents in South Cotabato and Pampanga just before Christmas last year.

