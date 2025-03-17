Why you should use turn signals while driving, according to Macoy Dubs

Content creator and car enthusiast Macoy Dubs stressed the importance of using turn signals and the potential consequences of neglecting them.

The internet personality on Tuesday, March 11, shared the effects of failing to use signal lights, advising such motorists to attend “driving school.”

“Pag ‘di ka nag-signal, magiging kamote ka, ‘pag naging kamote ka, makakabangga ka, ‘pag naka-bangga ka, makakapatay ka, ‘pag naka-patay ka, makukulong ka, ‘pag nakulong ka, mabubulok ka,” he wrote on Facebook.

“S*ET. Mag-Driving School ka,” Macoy added with a sparkle emoji.

His post has earned 3,700 likes and reactions, 226 shares, and over 80 comments so far, with many Filipinos sharing their own experiences on the road.

“Pet Peeve din [namin] toh!!!! Kainis mga hindi nagsi-signal. Hulaan na lang [natin] saan sila pupunta,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Dapat talaga lahat required mag-driving school. Mention mo na din mga naka-signal pero ‘di naman pala dun ang punta,” another online user commented.

“Pag nag-signal ka, bibilisan ng nasa likod para ‘di siya masingitan,” different Pinoy wrote.

Macoy has been consistently raising awareness about using turn signals.

Earlier this year, he reminded fellow drivers to use their signal lights when turning or switching lanes

“Sa mga sissy ko na main characters at feeling artista na pabalik na ng Manila at karatig provincia, gumamit po kayo ng signal ‘pag liliko kasi ayoko po manghula this 2025. Charet!” Macoy wrote last January.

His post has garnered 1,600 reactions.

In May 2024, the influencer posted dashcam footage of him being cut by another vehicle whose driver failed to use a turn signal when it switched lanes.

“Gusto ko lang naman kumanta, mag-drive [nang] payapa at umuwi. ‘Di mo kailangan mang-cut. Unless shumortcut ka sa pagkuha ng lisensya. Eme!” Macoy wrote on Facebook before.

Using turn signals before turning or switching lanes is a common defensive driving habit.

Turn signals are a vital means of communication, alerting other drivers to your intended direction and helping to prevent potential collisions or accidents.

Signal lights should be turned on at least 30 meters before making a turn, whether to the right or left.

When changing lanes, they should be activated at least five seconds prior to making the move.

In most vehicles, turn signals are located on the left lever behind the steering wheel.

Moving it downward activates the left turn signal, while moving it upward activates the right turn signal.

