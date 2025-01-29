No to illegal drag racing: Rizal police urges motorists to keep Marilaque Highway safe

The Rizal Police Province Office called on the public to maintain the safety of the Marilaque Highway following the deadly “Superman” stunt of motorcycle riders.

Reports said two riders, John Louie Arguelles (known as “Motopush” online) and Rico Buyawan (also known as Recs Akmad), figured in an accident in Tanay, Rizal while doing a stunt and racing each other on Sunday, January 26.

The “Superman” stunt is described as a technique where motorcycle riders lie prone on the seat and momentarily raise their legs while speeding around a curved road.

Videos showed that the speeding motorcycles of Arguelles and Buyawan collided toward a curved portion of the highway after one of them lost control.

Both riders then crashed into a concrete barrier, resulting in Arguelles’ death and leaving Buyawan injured.

Six bystanders, reportedly fellow riders watching the race, were also injured as the motorcycles veered in their direction.

An investigation revealed that, despite his stunt riding, Arguelles did not have a driver’s license, which is required to legally operate a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it would issue a show-cause order to Buyawan, requiring him to explain why his driver’s license should not be revoked due to the stunt.

The LTO also stated that the survivor is facing criminal charges related to the incident.

“Among the administrative charges he is facing is reckless driving and improper person to operate a motor vehicle,” the office said.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office urged the public to help make Marilaque Highway safer for all motorists, including both riders and vehicle drivers.

“Ang MaRiLaQue Highway ay isang tanyag na destinasyon para sa mga naglalakbay na nagnanais masilayan ang kagandahan ng ating kalikasan at isang paboritong riding spot ng marami,” it said in a statement on Wednesday, January 29.

MaRiLaQue stands for Marikina (Ma), Rizal (Ri), Laguna (La), and the Quezon (Que) province, the areas where the highway traverses.

“Tulad ng ipinapakita sa viral na video, ang hindi disiplinadong pagmamaneho ay patuloy na nagiging sanhi ng mga aksidente,” the police office said.

It added that it would enact programs like the “Project SERS” or Simultaneous Enforcement of Traffic Laws and Ordinances for Road Safety to address the rising accidents on the highway.

“Kami po sa Rizal Police Provincial Office ay muling humihiling ng inyong kooperasyon: Huwag po nating gawing ‘ILLEGAL DRAG RACING TRACK’ ang MaRiLaQue Highway. Ang sinumang lalabag dito ay haharap sa nararapat na parusa,” the police said.

Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code has a provision against reckless driving caused by illegal drag race, while Batas Pambansa 33 prohibits speed contests and drag racing.

Reports note that the latest incident was the 13th recorded one along the highway from January 1 to 28.

Meanwhile, 158 incidents were logged from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, with 110 of them occurring in the Palo Alto and Mount Masungi area.

The highway also has the “Devil’s Curve” or “Devil’s Corner,” a sharp curved portion that has seen lots of accidents. It is also popular among the motorcycle-riding community.

More police patrols have been deployed along the Marilaque Highway to monitor the area following the incident involving Arguelles and Buyawan.

Reports said police officers have likewise established a new outpost in the area.

Authorities said that while there are officers who monitor the highway, riders would only move to another portion of the road that is unmanned to perform their “exhibitions.”

Stricter measures have been sought in the Senate due to the latest incident.