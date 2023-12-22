Macoy Dubs amuses Pinoys with pouting faces in gov’t-issued IDs

Content creator Macoy Dubs amused Filipinos when he posted two government-issued cards and a digital version of his national ID with pictures that featured him pouting.

The internet personality on Wednesday shared three different pictures of him in official documents where he pouted his lips instead of donning an expected neutral or a smiling expression.

“The Multiverse of Poutness,” he wrote on Facebook on December 20 with a loudly crying emoji.

Macoy’s post has amassed a whopping number of 42,000 pure laughing reactions, 1,200 shares and 707 comments so far.

Macoy’s post earned various reactions from Facebook users who saw his pictures on the official documents.

“Mima, buti pumayag sila nung kumuha ka ng driver’s license,” a Facebook user commented with loudly crying emojis.

“Mabait ‘yung taga-LTO, sabi niya neutral face,” Macoy answered, referring to the Land Transportation Office which issues driver’s licenses to the public.

“The transformation and the consistency is lit,” another Facebook user wrote with emojis of sparkles and a mouth.

“You definitely ATE every shot,” exclaimed a different user.

“Pls. make this a sticker,” another Pinoy appealed.

Last March, Macoy went viral for sharing the picture on his new driver’s license where he was seen raising an eyebrow and making a pout with his lips.

Among those who noticed was Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach who joked that the content creator should also be sporting a pout if ever he gets apprehended on the road.

In the comments section, Macoy said he does not have plans to despite the jokes.

“Sissy, ‘di tayo papahuli. Road rules tayo,” he previously said to an Instagram user with a folded hands emoji.

In pictures of government-issued IDs and other cards, Filipinos are usually expected to don a neutral or a smiling expression.