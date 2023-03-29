‘Naka-pout ‘pag nahuli’: Pia Wurtzbach reacts to Macoy Dubs’ driver’s license photo

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach reacted to the new driver’s license photo of content creator Macoy Dubs where he was seen raising an eyebrow and sporting a pout.

The social media personality on Monday shared a glimpse of his non-professional driver’s license card, which he got after his wallet was stolen at a gas station.

“Kung sakaling hindi mo na alam saan ka papunta, tandaan mo na dapat lagi kang may dalang lisensya. And I, thank you,” he wrote in an Instagram post on March 27.

The post has earned over 13,000 likes and several comments on the photo-and-video-sharing platform.

Among those who noticed it was Pia, who quipped: “Dapat naka-pout ka rin ‘pag nahuli ka.”

Her comment was liked by 127 Instagram users.

Another online user responded to the former beauty queen with several laughing-with-tears emojis.

“Omg, issa [it’s a] vibe,” a different Pinoy commented on his picture. “Parang mawawala stress ko kapag ako traffic enforcer HAHAHAHAHAHAH KALOKA.”

“Official documents but SLAYYYY,” TV and events host Ai dela Cruz wrote.

“Bat naka-pout, mami? Hahaha,” international fitness trainer Clarke Roi commented.

“At bakit hindi?” Macoy responded in jest.

The online personality also shared a glimpse of how his driver’s license picture was taken.

“Sad ako but whatever happens, happens right? LTO [Land Transportation Office] Pasay staff are nice though,” Macoy said in another Instagram post, referring to the incident where he got his wallet stolen.

He additionally shared a rating in the caption which included a “poutness” factor, rating himself as “9 out of 10.”

In the comments section, Macoy said he does not have plans to be apprehended on the road despite the jokes about pouting.

“Sissy, ‘di tayo papahuli. Road rules tayo,” he said to an Instagram user with a folded hands emoji.

A driver’s license is an official document issued by the LTO that authorizes the holder to operate a vehicle after passing the required tests.

The front part of the card includes a black-and-white photo of the holder for identification purposes.

Last year, actress and social media influencer Chie Filomeno driver’s license photo, which featured her wearing earrings, also went viral.

