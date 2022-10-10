Chie Filomeno denies ‘special treatment’ claims after passport, driver’s license pics go viral

Actress and social media influencer Chie Filomeno addressed comments about her photos on her driver’s license and passport after she was speculated to receive special treatment during the identification card application process.

The 26-year-old actress on Thursday denied comments claiming she had such pictures on the government-issued document and ID card since she is an actress.

“WALANG ARTISTA ARTISTA DITO! KALOKA. Nakakarindi ‘yung mga comment na ‘porket artista ganito ganun.’ Hindi po [ganoon] ‘yun,” Chie wrote on Facebook.

“At hindi gagawin ng mga trabahante ng DFA and LTO ang may pa ‘special treatment,'” she added, referring to the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Land Transportation Office.

The DFA handles passport applications while the LTO processes driver’s licenses of all types.

“Uhm, salamat sa TikTok sa mga tips na napanood ko at NAG BABASA ako ng email ng DFA about sa kung ano ang PWEDE at BAWAL,” Chie wrote, referring to the instructions about her passport photo.

“Sa driver’s license, pwede naman naka-makeup, ‘wag lang nakakabulag na makeup, at pwede mag-hikaw, ‘wag lang pang-Merry Christmas na hikaw. Okay na po ba? Let people enjoy things. Gusto ko presentable ako sa ID photos ko, kaya nag-e-effort po ako,” she added.

According to Chie, she made an effort to look good for her passport and driver’s license photos since they would be used for the long term.

“10 years. Dapat worth it,” she wrote, referring to the validity period of passports.

The public can also get a driver’s license with a ten-year validity if they have not incurred any traffic violation throughout the validity period of their existing license.

They must also take the Comprehensive Driver’s Education seminar in any of LTO’s Driver’s Education Centers, LTO-accredited driving schools, or LTO’s Land Transportation Management System.

Meanwhile, for passport application, the DFA’s Office of Consular Affairs advises that jewelry like earrings “are not allowed during photo capturing.”

Photo capturing is when the applicant’s picture is taken during the application process to be used for the passport.