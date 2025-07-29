Joaquin Arce responds to step mom Angel Locsin’s viral post about ‘working’ with him

Aspiring actor-host Joaquin Arce responded to the viral post of his stepmom, Angel Locsin, who teased a potential showbiz comeback following his launch as a Star Magic talent.

The 18-year-old was asked about the longtime actress being a “supportive stepmom” in light of her Instagram Story in which she reposted a Star Magic content featuring him.

Star Magic is ABS-CBN‘s talent management arm.

The content introduced Joaquin and said he is an aspiring actor and host.

Angel shared the post and wrote the following:

“Me, your mom and your dad, are very proud of you (heart emoji) can’t wait to work with you.”

Fans of the actress perked up, taking it as a possible hint of her comeback to the showbiz industry after years on hiatus.

Angel has remained inactive in both the entertainment industry and on social media since 2022.

Dimples Romana, her friend, said that Angel is enjoying her private life.

ALSO READ: ‘Babalik na yata’: Angel Locsin’s fans thrilled as actress hints at comeback

Angel’s recent post, however, intrigued Pinoys who wondered if she would step into the limelight anew following her message to her stepson.

Joaquin is the son of producer Neil Arce, Angel’s husband.

“What can I say about her working with me? Well, right now, I can’t say for sure, whether we’re gonna have a project or not,” he said in a press conference.

“But maybe, if I act well enough, maybe, I’ll get on her level. Baka magkaroon ako ng karapatan para makatrabaho ko po si Tita Angel,” Joaquin added.

When asked if he wanted to “earn the right to work with her,” the teenager said that “it’s a need.”

Joaquin was also asked about a possible project he sees her working on.

“Based on her career and, like, the project she’s done, action. Action, for sure,” he responded. “But, I’m open to anything.”

Angel is known for her dramatic roles in teleseryes like “The Legal Wife,” “The General’s Daughter,” and her portrayals of heroines and mythological characters in film and television like “Darna” and “Mulawin.”