‘Babalik na yata’: Angel Locsin’s fans thrilled as actress hints at comeback

Fans of actress Angel Locsin were elated after she hinted at a possible comeback in showbiz by congratulating her stepson on social media.

An account on the X (formerly Twitter) account shared a screengrab of an Instagram Story posted by the showbiz personality who wrote the following:

“Me, your mom and your dad, are very proud of you (heart emoji) can’t wait to work with you.”

Just in: After more than 2 years, Angel Locsin nag-IG story para icongratulate si Joaquin Arce. Congratulations, Joaquin! pic.twitter.com/cTE4FUYMyL — Auntie Selina (@auntieselina_) July 24, 2025

The content is also available on Angel’s Facebook page, which reshared a Reel posted by Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s artist management arm.

“Me, your mom and your Dad, are very proud of you (heart emoji) can’t wait to work with you. #StarMagic,” the post on her page reads on Thursday, July 24.

Joaquin Arce was described in the Reel as “an actor and host in the making.”

He is the son of producer Neil Arce, Angel’s husband.

Reports said the rising actor will be co-managed by Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s artist management arm, and Cornerstone Entertainment.

Cornerstone on its website said that Joaquin is “undergoing acting training to further hone his craft.”

Meanwhile, Angel’s comment on the post caught fans’ attention, who saw it as a possible hint at a showbiz comeback.

“‘… can’t wait to work with you… ‘ Balik ka na, Gel,” an online user said with a folded hands emoji.

“Atche, sabi ‘can’t wait to work with you.’ Babalik na yata. Hahahaha, delulu lang,” another wrote.

“Can’t wait to work with you?! Tama ba basa ko?! So babalik trabaho na rin si The Angel Locsin?!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Umaasa kami @143redangel sa pagbabalik mo…” said another online user, tagging Angel’s account in the X platform.

“That can’t wait to work with you??? Omggggg,” exclaimed a different X user.

“Work with you??? [So] may balak siya bumalik sa showbiz?” another Pinoy wondered.

Angel has been on a break from showbiz and social media since 2022.

She last hosted the Kapamilya show “Iba ‘Yan” in 2020. Her last acting project was the action-drama series “The General’s Daughter” in 2019.

According to her friend Dimples Romana in 2024, Angel has been enjoying life at home during her break.

A source of Philstar.com also confirmed Dimples’ remarks and stated that she is at home, relaxing and enjoying her time away from showbiz.

The source also said that Angel and Neil occasionally travel together.

Earlier this year, the actress broke her social media hiatus when she reported that she had already retrieved her account on the X platform after it was hacked.

“Hello, everyone (angel face emoji) long time no chat. I just wanna say I have recovered my X account (totoo na ‘to, pramis),” Angel wrote before with a smiling emoji.

“Thank you sa mga tumulong and @X for helping. I miss you all and ingat lagi,” the actress added with a heart exclamation emoji.

Despite her hiatus, Angel has continued to make headlines with her COVID-19 pandemic-related efforts like helping frontliners and building a community pantry.

Angel is known for her dramatic roles in teleseryes like “The Legal Wife,” “The General’s Daughter,” and her portrayals of heroines and mythological characters in film and television like “Darna” and “Mulawin.”