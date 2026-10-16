Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Groups promote early detection, patient support

Organizations are marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with initiatives promoting early detection, cancer education, and support for patients and survivors.

Araneta City is holding a series of activities under its “Beyond the Pink Ribbon: Recognizing the People Behind Every Story” campaign, in partnership with the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) and the Love Hope Dream Foundation (LHDF).

The campaign includes free breast cancer screenings on Wednesday, October 15 and prostate cancer screenings on October 19, as part of its Screening for Wellness program. Participants who complete their screenings will also earn points through the Araneta Rewards program.

On Sunday, October 18, the city will hold a run club event at the Green Gate of Smart Araneta Coliseum, featuring running and dance warm-ups in support of breast cancer patients and survivors.

An educational session at Gateway Mall 1 on October 19 will cover cancer prevention, early detection, common misconceptions about breast cancer, and available support resources.

The campaign will also feature Healing Through Art, an art workshop and two-day exhibit running from October 19 to 20.

Patients and survivors invited by LHDF will participate in the activity, which aims to provide an avenue for creative expression and emotional healing.

Meanwhile, lifestyle brand Crescendo is continuing its partnership with the ICanServe Foundation, marking 10 years of collaboration with the launch of The Flow, a 2.5-liter portable insulated water dispenser made from food-grade stainless steel.

Launched on October 1, the product will support ICanServe’s breast cancer awareness and education programs, early diagnosis efforts, and patient support networks through a portion of its proceeds.