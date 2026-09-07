Catholic religious leaders urge stronger action against corruption, dynasties

The 233 consecrated women and men representing 159 religious congregations said their faith requires them to confront the country’s social problems rather than remain silent.

“We choose truth over disinformation, justice over corruption, accountability over political self-interest and entrenched dynasties,” they said in a final statement.

The statement cited corruption in flood-control projects, disinformation, political polarization, weak accountability and the ongoing impeachment process as concerns facing the country.

The religious leaders also raised concerns over poverty, inequality, destructive mining, trafficking, displacement, disasters and armed conflict, saying these continue to threaten human dignity.

They pledged to strengthen advocacy against corruption, disinformation, abuse of power and misuse of public funds through the Church’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission.

The congregations also vowed to stand with farmers, workers, small-scale fishers, Indigenous communities, migrants, seafarers and the urban poor facing poverty and exploitation.

“For us, peace is the fruit of truth, justice, reconciliation, dialogue, human dignity, and right relationship with creation,” they said.

The leaders called for greater transparency and public consultation on mining, critical minerals and other natural resources while opposing destructive extraction.

They also urged the government to declare a climate emergency and protect communities and ecosystems affected by environmental destruction.

The congregations pledged greater cooperation on safeguarding, formation, declining resources and the growing needs of elderly members.

The Sept. 1-5 convention of the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines ended with a call to measure consecrated life not by institutional survival but by its Gospel witness.

“The future of consecrated life will not be secured simply by preserving our institutions, but by the credibility of our Gospel witness,” they said.