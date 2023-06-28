Former CMSP co-chairperson Sr. Mary Regina Kuizon dies at 60

Sr. Mary Regina Kuizon, former province leader of the Religious of the Good Shepherd (RGS) of Philippines-Japan, died on Monday, her congregation announced. She was 60.

The nun passed away at the Maria Droste Wellness Center of the RGS convent in Quezon City.

She would have turned 61 this coming July 5.

“We are grateful to God for the gift of Sr Gina’s life generously given in service to the Congregation, to the Church and country,” the RGS said in a statement.

“We give her back to God after 30 years of consecrated life as a Religious of the Good Shepherd,” it added.

Kuizon served as the RGS province leader from 2014 to 2020. During her term, she also held the position of co-chairperson of the Association of Major Religious Superiors of the Philippines (AMRSP) from 2016 to 2019.

In 2021, the association changed its name to Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP).

“CMSP will never forget her service to the Church and to the advocacies of the Conference,” it said.

Among her previous assignments, Kuizon, a journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, served as RGS’s communications coordinator at their Generalate in Rome from 2003 to 2009.

Following her term as RGS province leader, she was assigned to the Maryridge Retreat and Renewal Center in Tagaytay City, where she spent her final years providing spiritual accompaniment to retreatants.