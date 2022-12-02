Where to get ube crinkles, cake made with Good Shepherd’s famous jam

From the mountains of Baguio City, Everything Nice Cake Shop and Cafe brought its ube crinkles and cake made with Good Shepherd’s famous ube jam in Manila.

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of The Good Shepherd Convent, it partnered with Everything Nice “to come up with dessert gifts as part of our #GiftsthatGiveBack.”

With this collaboration, they offer fudgy crinkles filled with ube jam coated with powdered sugar. This is being sold at P400 per jar, with 24 pieces of “big ube crinkles.”

These homegrown brands from Baguio also boast their ube cake, which has layers of cream, chiffon, and ube jam.

It is available in a small tub (1 to 2 servings) and a big tub (10 to 12 servings), which costs P280 and P1,200, respectively.

For those living in Metro Manila, they can place their two-day advance orders in an online form or contact this phone number, 0967 231 8280.

Customers have the option to have the desserts delivered or picked up from Everything Nice’s commissary in United Hills Village, Parañaque City.

Patrons may also visit Everything Nice’s physical shop in South Supermarket, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

Meanwhile, the dessert shop’s branches in Baguio City are located in SM Baguio and Camp John Hey, Ayala Technohub.

RELATED: Nun credited for creating Good Shepherd ube jam dies at 102