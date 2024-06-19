New on the menu: Garlic-fied bistro returns with tastier dishes

Calling all garlic lovers!

A Filipino-Western restaurant, famous for its garlic-infused meals, Krazy Garlik, is back in Manila. From its former whimsical style, it now sports a younger and contemporary look. But what’s new in its food selection?

Located on the third floor of One Ayala Mall in Makati City, the restaurant rebranded and now offers a larger selection of savory and sweet dishes.

Forty Kloves Chicken and Crema Catalana, a garlic-laden crème brulee, are just some of the few returning dishes in Krazy Garlik’s menu. But it has also welcomed more seafood options, like the Shrimp on a Roll, which is a shrimp dish wrapped in artistically-designed lumpia wrapper and the Bag O Seafood.

Here are some of their food offerings in photos:

More drinks & desserts featuring their cartoon-like cheesecake plated in a makeshift mouse trap: pic.twitter.com/YFIp1mMgmt — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) June 19, 2024

While the restaurant features garlic as its main flavor profile, its wide choice of drinks also includes shakes inspired by Filipino delicacies such as champorado and ube halaya. It also offers a variety of alcoholic beverages available in a speakeasy-like bar.

Krazy Garlik is part of The Bistro Group, a collection of local casual dining chains that also manage similar restaurants like Olive Garden, Italiannis, and TGIFridays, among others.

READ: Here’s how you can satisfy your Italian cravings in Metro Manila, visa-free