Resto group celebrates 30 years with food deal

A restaurant group is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the country by offering food discounts at its participating branches.

The Bistro Group, known for its roster of over 25 popular restaurant brands like TGIFriday’s, Texas Roadhouse, Italianni’s, Randy’s Donuts, Modern Shanghai, and Watami, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in the Philippine food and beverage industry.

The group’s journey began with TGIFriday’s, which paved the way for the addition of other beloved dining establishments.

In a Facebook post, the resto group shared throwback photos showcasing its journey over the past three decades, reminiscing on the milestones and cherished memories that have shaped its legacy in the Philippine food scene.

Amid its 30th celebration, Bistro announced that patrons can enjoy 30% off at the following participating

restaurants on January 19: TGIFriday’s, Watami, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse, Modern Shang, Red Lotus, Fish & Co., Siklab,

Krazy Garlik, Bulgogi Brothers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denny’s, Olive Garden, Hard Rock Cafe, Secret Recipe, Tomatito, Las Flores, Rumba, Rambla, The Test Kitchen, Ember and Helm.

A reservation fee is required for Helm.

The 30% discount (up to P2,500) can be availed by spending a minimum of P3,000 for dine-in transactions. The discount could be applied to food and beverage inclusive of the value added tax.

This promo is valid the whole day of January 19, Sunday.

— Rosette Adel