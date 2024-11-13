Buon appetito! Italian resto unveils new menu

A chef’s kiss for the newest food selections at Italianni’s, serving up American-Italian cuisine.

Food enthusiasts craving American-Italian flavors can indulge in a variety of the restaurant’s latest offerings, from appetizers to desserts.

Appetizers and salads

Savory donuts Zeppole kick off one’s appetite with its classic marinara sauce or garlic and cheese.

Its Creamy Clam Dip, a lumpy clam meat partnered with garlic bread, teases the taste buds with the flavors of cream cheese and sour cream.

For a light starter, guests could choose the Radicchio Salad with various nutrient-rich leafy food and its vibrant presentation.

They could also go for a Sausage and Shrimp Ravioli that would satisfy their palate.

Meat options

Italianni’s also has new meat offerings, including oxtail as its main ingredient in the dishes.

Oxtail Rosso is braised in mirepoix and simmered with tomatoes, unleashing its mouthwatering taste and the tenderness of the meat.

Oxtail Marrone is also an oxtail dish with sausage braised in carrots, onions, parsley, and potatoes.

With freshly-baked crusty bread to pair, guests could also enjoy the Sausage Mushroom Stew.

Veggies

Vegetarians can also enjoy American-Italian cuisine with the restaurant’s new dish, Ratatouille, which is a mix of zucchini, squash, tomatoes, and string beans.

Pasta

An American-Italian meal experience will not be complete without pasta, which has six new options on its menu.

Guests could indulge their pasta and bacon cravings with Bacon Spinach Ravioli and Pesto Rigatoni.

Four-Cheese Rigatoni also has bacon strips but with the flavors of gorgonzola, taleggio, gouda, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.

Country Rigatoni, Rigatoni Amatriciana, and Caserece Tuna Peas are also available.

Mini-pizza

Pizza lovers who would like to share (or not) different toppings of pizzas can also enjoy its smaller version—the Pizzeta.

Pizzeta is the Italianni’s 2.5-inch pizza and is available in four topping options: pepperoni, mushroom and artichokes, shrimps and black olives and quattro formaggi.

Desserts

Sweet donuts Zeppole would fully satisfy one’s appetite with its different fillings.

Guests could end their American-Italian meal experience with Zeppole Blueberry, Zeppole Custard, and Double Espresso.

New beverages

Italianni’s also offers a new set of iced brews, refreshments and mocktails.

For coffee lovers, here are some options:

White Mocha

Ube Rock Salt Cheese

Rock Salt Cheese Coffee

Choco Matcha

Choco Caramel Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Matcha Espresso

The following, on the other hand, are mocktail options:

Sparkling Basil-Cranberry

Blushing Fizzy-Tea

Mango-Calamansi Black Tea

Three Citrus Combi

For sharing

Italianni’s also offers new bundles good for sharing among two to three persons.

Bundle A, which costs P1,695, includes Creamy Clam Dip, Margherita Pizza, and a regular-sized Chicken Parmigiana Pasta.

A regular-sized Four Cheese Rigatoni, Seafood Stew, and Crispy Pork Ribs are the dishes included in Bundle B, which is at P1,895.

Guests could treat their palate with a Caesar salad and a main course, which they could choose from Spaghetti with Meatballs, Chicken Milanese, Classic Ribs and Salmon Pesto. These Executive Lunch offerings are priced at P495.

Italianni’s is among the restaurants under The Bistro Group, a chain popularizing the casual dining concept. Other restaurants of the group include Texas Roadhouse, TGI Fridays and Denny’s, among others.