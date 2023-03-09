New eats: Denny’s Diner, Randy’s Donuts now open in One Ayala

Commuters and shoppers in Ayala Center can now try the breakfast favorites and delicious donuts of two international brands that opened last January.

Randy’s Donuts and Denny’s Diner are now serving customers on the Upper Ground Floor of One Ayala, where the new terminal for south public utility vehicles (PUVs) is located.

Both stores opened to new customers in the newly built One Ayala tower on the same day, January 26.

Denny’s Diner, which has been in the country since 2016, continues to offer its signature dishes in generous (mostly for sharing) servings.

These include its three-egg omelets, banana hazelnut waffle, breakfast slam dishes, premium-flavored pancakes, and Biscoff-flavored coffee.

LOOK: @DennysDiner favorites in its 11th store at the Upper Ground Floor in One Ayala in Makati City. This branch opened last January 26th. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/mMnHVb7UIF — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) March 3, 2023

This will be second Denny’s Diner’s second branch in Makati City. The other branch is located on the second floor of Ayala North Exchange in Legaspi Village.

Randy’s Donuts, meanwhile, is a new addition to the eclectic Makati City dessert scene.

The shop has its iconic giant donut design incorporated into its interiors.

It also offers Ayala Center shoppers and commuters its deep-fried fluffy donuts with a lot of varieties to choose from.

These include Nutella, Maple, Coffee, Glazed Buttermilk, S’mores, and Apple Fritters. It also offers its popular large-sized coffee and donut combination for diners to indulge in.

LOOK: Randy’s Donuts coffee and donut offerings are now available at the Upper Ground Floor of One Ayala in Makati City. The store opened last January 26th. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/w8DxqRZZP9 — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) March 3, 2023

This is Randy’s Donuts’ seventh branch in the country. It first opened doors at the Uptown Parade in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig in April 2022.

The Bistro Group, the group of restaurant concepts that brought well-loved chains Italianni’s, TGIFridays’ and Texas Roadhouse in the Philippines, also brought both food brands to Philippine shores.

One Ayala, meanwhile, is near large shopping centers within Ayala Center—SM Makati and Glorietta.

