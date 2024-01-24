New on the menu: American sports bar and resto in Estancia introduces 10 dishes during reopening

An American sports bar and restaurant greeted the new year with a bang by reopening its branch at Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

It also introduced ten new dishes.

Buffalo Wild Wings last Thursdsy revamped its home in Capitol Commons with modern, stylish interiors and fresh menu items that place the establishment at the forefront of flavorful chicken wings.

Here are some of their novel offerings:

Bottomless Nachos

Nachos which are warm tortilla chips with salsa

Alfredo and Bolognese Pastas

The Bolognese is a spaghetti in meat sauce and parmesan cheese

The Alfredo pasta is spaghetti in Alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese

Handcrafted Pizzas

The Ultimate Cheese pizza is loaded with Mozzarella, Colby-Jack, Feta and Bleu Cheese

The Four Seasons pizza is filled with pepperoni, truffle mushroom, four cheese and margherita.

Home Run Sampler

A filling combination of Buffalo Wild Wings’ Calamari, Chicken Wings and Chipotle BBQ Chicken Spring Roll

GRAND REOPENING OF B-DUBS @ ESTANCIA LOOK: Buffalo Wild Wings reopens its branch at Estancia Mall in Pasig The reopening also introduces new meals to its patrons pic.twitter.com/ILsJ2g9pQg — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) January 18, 2024

Here are more glimpses of its new meals and drinks from its bar: pic.twitter.com/YD6weqIm0h — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) January 18, 2024

BWW is also offering its popular New York-style Buffalo wings that are spun fresh in dry seasonings (Salt & Vinegar, Lemon

Pepper, Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, and Desert Heat) or signature sauces (Sweet BBQ, Honey BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Medium Buffalo, Asian Zing, Hot, Mango Habanero, Carolina Reaper).

Their flavors can be paired with any glass of imported, local or draft beer or the beverage of one’s choice while watching sports on HD monitors at the place.

BWW is managed by The Bistro Group, one of the country’s most progressive restaurant chains that popularized the casual dining concept with the entry of TGIFridays in the country over 25 years ago.