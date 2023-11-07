‘Age is just a number’: Gen Z lotto player hits jackpot, becomes millionaire

First, a millennial. Then a Gen Z.

More than a week after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced that a millennial won the jackpot prize in the lotto, another young individual scored the ultimate win.

A 24-year-old female from Pasig City became a millionaire when she won the jackpot prize of P42,900,615.40 or P42.9 million in the Mega Lotto 6/45 drawn on July 17, 2023.

PCSO said the lotto player matched the winning combination of 31-13-10-37-34-18 based on her family members’ birth dates and ages.

The Gen Z individual also said that it has been her hobby to play the lotto since she was 20 years old.

The winner started to show interest when her mother asked her to bet on a lotto game on her behalf.

“Tuwang-tuwa si mama kasi natupad ko ang pangarap niyang jackpot,” the young millionaire said to PCSO.

She added that while she was still undecided about her plans for the cash prize, the winner said it would definitely go to her savings.

“Ang tanging sigurado po ay magiging savings po muna ito, napakabata ko pa po at madami pa akong kakaharapin. Mas maigi na pag-isipang mabuti para hindi po ako magsisi bandang huli,” the lotto winner said.

The PCSO said that “age is no barrier when it comes to playing and winning the lottery.”

Last month, the office announced that a millennial won the jackpot prize of P36.2 million in the 6/42 Lotto drawn last September.

The millennial said he plans to invest the prize in real estate and start his own business.

Lottos are among the ways the PCSO raises and provides funds for health programs, medical assistance and charities in the country. Other forms are sweepstakes.

The money used for selling lotto tickets is used to fund various medical projects and activities that are beneficial to the public.