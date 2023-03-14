How father, son became instant lotto millionaire

A father and son from San Pablo, Laguna became instant millionaires after winning the MegaLotto 6/45 jackpot prize of P11,631,365.60 drawn last February 27.

In an interview with Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the father shared how he and his son both won the lottery.

“Meron akong pinuntahan sa may Plaza, tumaya ako ng 1 p.m. tapos pagbalik ko sa sasakyan ko bandang 3 p.m. tumaya ulit ako ng parehong number. Paguwi ko sa bahay ibinigay ko sa kanya (pertaining to his son) sabi ko tig-isa tayo kapag tumama hati tayo,” he told PCSO.

The father said that he betted on 25-4-11-35-15-09, a combination of birth dates and ages of his family.

“‘Yun pong mga numbers na itinaya ng Daddy ko ay mga dates po ng mga birthdays po namin at age ko po which is 35,” the son said.

The son said they plan to place their winnings in the bank since his father and mother will be going to his sibling in Canada.

“Siguro pagbalik nila next year dun na po namin iisipin kung ano po gagawin sa pera but basically it is for our family’s future,” he said.

Thirty percent of the PCSO revenues go to the different charitable programs of the agency, such as the Medical Access Program, Calamity Fund, and the Patient Vehicle Donation Program.

The MegaLotto 6/45 game is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through a live telecast on PTV-4 at 9 p.m..

Lotto winners have one year from the date of the draw to collect their prizes, or they will be forfeited and will form part of the PCSO Charity Fund, based on the Republic Act No. 1169.

To claim the prize in PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City, winners must sign and write their names on the back of the winning ticket and present two government-issued identification cards.

Last year, three lucky bettors also won millions of pesos after betting on a combination of age and birthdate.

