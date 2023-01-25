New eats: What to expect from Denny’s Philippines’ 10th branch in BGC

An American diner introduced its signature comfort dishes and breakfast staples to new customers for its sixth year in the Philippine market.

Denny’s Philippines, known for its 24-hour all-day breakfast dishes, opened its 10th branch at One Maridien, High Street South in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last December.

The popular American chain first opened its doors in the country at the Uptown Parade in BGC way back in 2016.

Since then, Denny’s continued to thrive amid other international food brands in the local food scene.

For its new branch, it is strategically located in an area surrounded by office buildings, parks and condominiums. The food establishment is also near the BGC High Street center.

A quick overview of what to expect in the new store was shown through a promotional Instagram Reel on December 23.

“We are now open in One Maridien, High Street South, BGC! Come and get your Denny’s faves today. See you, there!” the post reads.

Office employees, families and friends can also find all of Denny’s signature dishes in generous (mostly for sharing) servings from its other Philippine branches here.

These include long-time favorites Banana Hazelnut Waffle, the Grand Slamwich, the All-American Slam meal, and the Crispy Smoked Bangus Belly.

LOOK: Waffles, eggs, pancakes and other breakfast/comfort dishes await customers @DennysDiner Philippines’ 10th branch at G/F One Maridien, High Street South, BGC. It was launched last December 2022. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/ku7m1k6vbW — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) January 23, 2023

Here are photos of Denny’s other offerings that customers can try out. It also offers diner classic milkshakes, fruit juices and coffee:

Despite the “diner” in its brand name, Denny’s Philippines offers a more relaxed and warmer ambiance in its outlets’ interiors and services.

Here are some photos of the interiors of its latest 122-seater restaurant in BGC:

In an interview with Interaksyon, Michelle Sicat, director of operations at Bistro Group, shared that Denny’s Philippines indeed got a facelift from its US counterpart.

“We did a little facelift for Denny’s Philippines. Recently, we were visited by the Denny’s principal [in] the US. So, they were very impressed with the new design of Denny’s,” Sicat said.

Sicat also emphasized that Denny’s also applies a “bistro culture” as compared to the traditional diner.

“For Denny’s naman, it’s not really diner kasi usually pag diner, mabilisan lang siya. Dito hindi, meron pa rin yung what we call the…actually it’s considered as ‘bistro culture’ na andito pa rin yung quality service and the excellent food,” she said.

“With the food, we’d consider na in a diner, pero when it comes to service and food quality, mejo it’s different from the typical diner,” the executive further added.

Bistro Group, a company that manages international dining concepts, brought Denny’s to the Philippines.

Denny’s Diner currently has over 1,700 stores in different parts of the world.

RELATED: Bistro Group to open more stores of int’l food brands in Philippines in 2023