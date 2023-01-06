Bistro Group to open more stores of int’l food brands in Philippines in 2023

International food brands will open more stores in the Philippines this 2023.

The Bistro Group, a company that manages different international dining concepts, announced expansion plans for the first quarter of the year.

In a statement, Bistro Group revealed its plan to open more branches of its existing dining concepts and introduce new restaurants to the local market, both local and international.

It is aiming to surpass its previous achievement in 2022 when the group managed to open 41 stores in the Philippines.

Bistro Group currently has 136 stores nationwide.

For January alone, the group will open branches of the following international food concepts:

Bulgogi Brothers

Texas Roadhouse

Olive Garden

Randy’s Donuts

So far, only Texas Roadhouse Philippines and Olive Garden announced opening dates for their new branches.

Texas Roadhouse, an American steakhouse chain, said that it will bring its signature steak dishes to diners of Okada Manila in Pasay City.

“Giddy up, Cowboy! We’re coming to Okada and we’re bringing our hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, freshly-baked bread, and more! Don’t miss out on this legendary dining experience,” the post reads.

Olive Garden, an Italian-themed casual dining restaurant based in America, also promoted the opening of its second branch in the country—at the Glorietta 3 Mall in Makati City.

The first branch is at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

READ: What’s on the menu: Dishes to try ar Olive Garden’s 1st Philippine branch

“The countdown soon,” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive Garden Philippines (@olivegardenphilippines)

In a statement, Bistro Group president Jean Paul Manuud said that the company is also in current talks with other international restaurant businesses that wish to bring their concepts to the local dining scene.

“We are also currently in talks with well-known international restaurant concepts in the fine and casual dining space that have expressed their interest in partnering with us to launch their brands in the country,” Manuud said.

“The F & B (food and beverage) industry has displayed an admirable resilience, picking up where they left off pre-pandemic and forging ahead with expansion and thriving. That bodes well for us,” he added.

Fogo de Chão, an international steakhouse that originated in Brazil, is set to come to the Philippines this year.

There are no details yet about the opening date.

Manuud attributed the Bistro Group’s success in the industry to its human resources.

“The Bistro Group’s success is anchored, for the most part, on our people, from the management team down to our restaurant staff. Their skills and passion continue to propel our growth. Teamwork is an important part of our culture. It is our people and our customers who inspire to fulfill our mission,” he said.

Other established chains under The Bistro Group are the Hard Rock Café, the Italianni’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Rambla and Tomatito.