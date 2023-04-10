New eats alert! Six brands to bring international food to new Pasig City patrons

Six new dining destinations are set to open at a mall in Pasig City this April.

International restaurant chains have been gaining buzz on social media recently because of the generous offerings of their food, the diversity in the cuisines, and the extensive options in their menu.

Leading this trend, Bistro Group brings the following popular food brands to Estancia Mall, a posh shopping center in Pasig City, throughout this month.

RELATED: Bistro Group to open more stores of int’l food brands in Philippines in 2023 | International taste: 6 Bistro Group restos at QC mall that can satisfy every craving | New eats: Denny’s Diner, Randy’s Donuts now open at One Ayala

Italianni’s

Italianni’s has since become part of Filipino culture among middle-class families since it was introduced in the Philippines decades ago.

New Pasig City customers can now try out the Italian restaurant’s signature dishes which include the Spinach Artichoke Formaggio, Spaghetti Meatballs, Quattro Staggioni and Chicken Italianni’s.

Its new store is located at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall.

Denny’s

Denny’s Philippines has been making waves in the country’s food scene because of its all-day breakfast menu and late-night dining hours.

Must-tries are its All-American Slam, Mom’s Spaghetti, South Carolina Fried Chicken and Denny’s Share Four All.

Its new store is located at G/F East Wing of the mall.

Randy’s

Dessert and donut lovers in Pasig City will rejoice with the large donut offers of Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles-based shop.

Each donut is best paired with its signature drinks to complete Randy’s dessert experience.

Crowd favorites include S’mores, Fruit Loops Raised, Apple Fritter, Butter Crumb, Jelly Raspberry and Cake Sprinkles.

Its new branch is located at G/F East Wing of the mall.

Soon-to-open

From steaks and beers to Xiao Long Bao, the following upcoming restaurants can satisfy any cravings on different occasions.

Texas Roadhouse – is popular among lovers of steak, ribs, and other common Texan fares. This restaurant is known for its hand-cut steaks and side dishes that are made from scratch.

TGIFridays – has also been a go-to spot among Filipinos for celebratory occasions. Fridays Signature Ribs is a must-try for new customers.

Modern Shang – has been a top choice for Chinese food lovers over the years. Crowd-favorites include Braised Pork Knuckle and Braised Pork Belly, Xiao Long Bao, and Steamed Hakaw Shrimp Dumpling.

Both Texas Roadhouse and Modern Shang are set to open at the G/F East Wing at the mall.

TGIFridays, meanwhile, will open at The Royalton in Capitol Commons, Pasig City.