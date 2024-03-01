‘The Secret Is Out’: Secret Recipe arrives in the Philippines

The Bistro Group, known for its international casual dining brands and homegrown concepts, has launched its first-ever restaurant concept, Secret Recipe.

THE SECRET IS OUT! The Bistro Group launched its first-ever restaurant concept, Secret Recipe, at One Ayala Mall in Makati City on Thursday. #SecretRecipePhilippines #ByTheBistroGroup | via @_leadevio pic.twitter.com/BAXZe4hq0T — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) February 29, 2024

Established in Malaysia in 1997, the restaurant café offers Asian-Western cuisine and finely baked cakes of high quality.

With a menu that will surely fit the Filipino palate spanning a variety of culturally inspired dishes, including savory options such as Asian favorites like Laksa, Beef Rendang, and Fried Rice with Chicken Satay, alongside western delights like Irish Lamb Shank, Bistro Group’s latest offering promises to delight.

The concept restaurant, Malaysia’s leading café chain, is a welcome addition to the Philippines’ food scene as it also boasts a selection of indulgent cakes, such as Hokkaido Triple Cheese Chocolate, Butterfly Pea Lemon, and the Signature Black Forest Milo Cheesecake, as well as Absolute Durian.

These treats are best enjoyed alongside their handcrafted hot teas and other beverages.

Secret Recipe finally opened at One Ayala Mall in Makati City on Friday, March 1. — with reports from Lea Devio