Olive Garden opens third branch in the Philippines, aims for ‘connected’ yet distinct feel

A growing Italian-American restaurant chain wants a connected but still distinctive and fresh feel for all its stores.

This was how RC Tiongson, chief operating officer at Olive Garden, described the objective of Olive Garden Philippines as it opened its third Metro Manila branch in Taguig City.

In time for its first anniversary in the country, Olive Garden welcomed new customers at The Verve in High Street South in Bonifacio Global City on September 15.

Olive Garden officially entered the local food scene on September 12, 2022, at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Its second branch opened at Glorietta 3 in Makati City last January.

Asked about what makes Olive Garden outlets distinct from one another, Tiongson explained each store feels “connected” and different.

“Our objective is that every time we open a new restaurant, there’s something new to that restaurant but still connected to the existing core design of the concept,” she said.

Citing the BGC branch, Tiongson noted subtle differences in the design elements.

“Like for this one, the wallpapers and the special lighting are different, but you won’t recognize it unless you’ve been to the second restaurant,” she said.

In terms of similarity, meanwhile, the company executive said that all three local stores embody the Olive Garden ambiance—homey, warm and inviting.

“There’s a warm feel, inviting that you would feel…feels like you’re just at home,” Tiongson said.

Zachary Reams, Learning and Development Partner of Darden International, also emphasized that Filipino staff members deliver a consistent quality of service across locations.

“Our menu is the same and our service standard is the same with that consistent level throughout each location,” Reams said.

Darden International is behind the Olive Garden restaurant in the United States.

Customers, both first-time diners and patrons of the restaurant chain, will find generous servings of Olive Garden’s signature dishes.

These include:

Tour of Italy (comprising Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico and Fettucino Alfredo)

Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara

Italian Beef and Short Ribs

Anchovy Olive Pizza

Lasagna Fritta

Each entrée from the restaurant also comes with unlimited salad and soup, and Olive Garden’s popular bread sticks.

Olive Garden Philippines is being managed by the Bistro Group.