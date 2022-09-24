What’s on the menu: Dishes to try at Olive Garden’s 1st Philippine branch

Filipinos can now get a taste of the popular food selection from Italian-American restaurant, Olive Garden.

Its first branch in the Philippines opened last September 12 in SM Mall of Asia.

The Bistro Group, behind TGI Fridays, Denny’s, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse and Watami, among others, brought one of the leading Italian dining restaurants, Olive Garden to the country.

According to Jean Paul Manuud, The Bistro Group president, Olive Garden and the restaurant group are “good fit” as they share the same values and live by the same dining philosophy.

“Great hospitality and generosity in service and food quality are at the core of our business. We believe we are a good fit. We are excited to collaborate with Olive Garden and we look forward to a successful launch of this world-class concept,” Manuud said.

Bradley Smith, senior vice president of Franchising at Darden Restaurants, said they are excited to partner with The Bistro Group in expanding Olive Garden. The latter is a division of Darden restaurants.

“We know that The Bistro Group’s deep experience in the restaurant industry will help us successfully serve our guests in The Philippines,” Smith said.

The first-ever Philippine branch occupies 382 square meters of space at the 2nd level of South Entertainment Mall, SM MOA It can seat up to 300 people in its restaurant with multiple types of table setting.

It has large family style round tables, intimate booth seating, casual four seat tables and solo seats at the bar area. Likewise, the new restaurant offers al fresco dining.

1 of 4

On the menu

Olive Garden, known for its generous servings of American-Italian dishes with Never-Ending soup or garden-fresh salad, Create Your Own Pasta and its world-famous breadsticks, is also offering the classics entrees in Manila.

All of its entrees come with the Never-ending House Salad or your choice of soup along with the fresh-baked garlic breadsticks.

For the soups, you may choose from the following:

Pasta e fagioli

Zuppa Toscana

Minestrone

Chicken & Gnoochi

For the appetizers, you can order Stuffed Zitti Fritta, Lasagna Fritta and Shrimp Frito Misto, among others.

On the other hand, for the entrees, the restaurant offers the classics including Chicken Alfredo, Lasagna, and Chicken Parmigiana.

Also among the top picks is the famous Tour of Italy. It has the three classics Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna Classico and Fettucini Alfredo in One plate.

Aside from these, Olive Garden likewise offers the world-famous Amazing Alfredos or the Alfredo-covered dishes and the Italian classic, Shrimp Scampi.

Meanwhile, here are the other dishes and drinks you can order from Olive Garden:

Olive Garden is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to serve families, colleagues and those who wish to have a nightcap at their bar.

To date, it has more than 900 restaurants globally.