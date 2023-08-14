New on the menu: Four classic entrees to try at Olive Garden

An American casual dining restaurant chain, specializing in Italian–American cuisine, on Wednesday introduced new hearty and savory dishes to amplify its mouth-watering menu.

Olive Garden introduced classic entrees, three chicken meals and a beef dish. These hearty meals will be served with a choice of mashed potato or steamed, as well as the signature Never-Ending Soup, Salad and Breadsticks.

The family-friendly environment of the restaurant, which can accommodate guests of all ages and preferences, will undoubtedly complement the entrée meant for sharing.

Italian restaurant Olive Garden launched its new dishes on Wednesday, August 9, at Glorietta 3 in Makati City. Olive Garden opened its second branch in the Makati mall on January 9 this year. @PhilstarNews @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/HyWfTxLYvu — Bless (@imblessogerio) August 9, 2023

New on the menu

One of the first dishes introduced is an ode to the diverse and vibrant cuisine of the Mediterranean region, the Mediterranean Chicken. It has a bright and zesty lemon flavor matched by the savory flavor of capers and peppers.

Olive Garden also introduced a meal inspired by the Tuscan region, the Chicken Tuscany. It is served as a golden-fried, boneless leg quarter dish.

Sundried tomatoes, creamy mushroom spinach sauce and parmesan cheese are combined with the scrumptious meal to add a variety of tastes and textures that go well with the dish’s overall flavor and aroma.

The always-classic Roasted Herb Chicken, a half chicken roasted with a blend of different herbs and spices, is also new on the restaurant’s menu. It is served with marbled potatoes, carrots and mushroom gravy.

For beef lovers, the restaurant also introduced the Italian Braised Short Ribs.

With its fork-tender braised short beef flesh, Italian herbs and carrots, this beef dish will provide a distinctive culinary experience.

According to Olive Garden Philippines Operations Director Jeremei Raagas, they wanted to have a “variety” of offerings.

“We wanted to add variety, not just pasta. Filipinos love rice, so of course you wanted to offer something else,” Raagas told Interaksyon.

“It’s something that we want our guests to keep on coming back to us, so why not serve all that they want or serve something they are looking for like a one-stop restaurant?” she added.

These entrees are available in its first two branches located in Glorietta 3 in Makati City and in Mall of Asia in Pasay City. A third branch will open at The Verve in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City this September.

The Bistro Group, behind TGI Fridays, Denny’s, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse and Watami, among others, brought Olive Garden to the country in September last year.

