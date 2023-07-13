New eats: Modern Shanghai, TGIFRidays unveil updated menu for any type of craving

Two international chains of restaurants have new offerings that can satisfy lovers of different cuisines.

Modern Shanghai and TGIFridays on July 6 updated their menu with a variety of new dishes. These food items are now available in all their branches.

Modern Shang has a new dish for any type of craving. These include seafood, vegetables, noodles, dumplings, pork and chicken.

These are:

Hototay Soup

Soup No. 5

Steamed Pork

Shrimp Roll Stuffed with hand-chopped meat, shrimp, celery and cilantro

Braised Mixed Seafood that has Chilean mussels, clams, shrimp, tofu, onion leeks, carrots, chili bean and oyster sauce for a touch of sweetness

Steamed Lapu-Lapu in Soy Ginger

Foo Yang Rice Fried that is cooked with egg, shrimp, crab sticks, dory fillet, beansprout, carrots, spring onion and hoisin sauce

The Chinese restaurant also opened its latest branch at the upscale Estancia Mall in Pasig City. Classics and crowd-favorites can also be availed in the new 70-seater store.

These include:

Braised Pork Knuckle

Braised Pork Belly

Xiao Long Bao

Steamed Hakaw Shrimp Dumpling

Roasted Crispy Pork

Wok-Fried Beef with Broccoli

Orange Chicken

Deep Fried Squid

Birthday Noodles

The new branch was also promoted on its social media accounts.

TGIFridays Philippines or Fridays, meanwhile, brought back old favorites from the American fast-food chain.

These are:

Mushroom Chicken & Mushroom – crispy fried chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted mozzarella cheese served with fried shiitake mushrooms, rice and a creamy radish cream garlic sauce

Tostada Nachos – crispy tortillas loaded with refried beans, seasoned ground beef and melted cheese

Fridays Mushroom – whole fresh shiitake mushrooms, battered and golden-brown fried, served with aioli dip are perfect as an appetizer, a bar chow or a side dish

These returning favorites are also promoted on the resto’s Instagram account.

Modern Shang and TGI Friday’s branches in the Philippines are under the Bistro Group, a group of international dining concepts.

