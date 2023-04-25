Cozy, inviting interiors greet patrons of longtime Italian resto in new branch

Patrons of a longtime Italian restaurant will feel at home with its newly-opened branch at a mall in Pasig City.

The Bistro Group on April 20 officially marked the opening of some of its well-loved restaurants at Estancia Mall in the Capitol Commons.

RELATED: New eats alert! Six brands to bring international food to new Pasig City patrons

These include Italianni’s, an American-Italian restaurant operating in the country for 27 years already.

The establishment’s newest branch in Estancia offers a clean and cozy interior which is complemented by hanging greens that relaxes the eyes.

LOOK: Inviting comfy white seats and hanging greens welcome Italianni’s patrons in its Estancia Mall branch pic.twitter.com/3rAPUNnVN4 — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) April 20, 2023

The restaurant also has comfy diner couches with colors referencing its traditional hues — green and white.

Apart from that, each diner booth has softly-lit backlit mirrors which make the spaces feel bigger for the patrons.

It also makes it convenient for those who want to check their appearances, especially if they are dining with their lovers.

More snaps of its interior: pic.twitter.com/tcy2bOrPko — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) April 20, 2023

Italianni’s said that it believes in making its patrons “feel like they’re in a real family-owned restaurant.”

According to them, they want a place “with a warm, inviting atmosphere and authentic Italian fare” that can give Filipinos a unique and exceptional dining experience.

The restaurant offers an extensive array of American and Italian favorites such as pizza and pasta, where each meal is prepared in an authentic way with the finest ingredients and built on a wide selection of flavors.

Every meal starts with a complimentary home-baked Tuscan and Foccacia bread served with olive oil and carefully-aged vinegar.

Some of its offerings include classics like the Spinach Artichoke Formaggio, Spaghetti Meatballs, Quattro Staggioni, and Chicken Italianni’s; and new fare like the Grilled Pear Salad, Braised Beef Osso Bucco Platter, Halibut Al Cartoccio, and Blueberry Mango Cheesecake.

Italianni’s is located on the ground floor of Estancia Mall’s East Wing.

It is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.