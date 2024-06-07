‘Very Pinoy’: R’Bonney Gabriel asks for rice from neighbor as she cooks salmon sinigang

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel had a very “Filipino” eating experience when she had to ask for rice from a neighbor while cooking salmon sinigang with a Filipino friend.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, the Filipino-American beauty queen cooked a Pinoy meal with Carla, who guided her throughout the process.

R’Bonney also added an all-purpose seasoning mix, the Maggi Magic Sarap, and bared that it was the “secret” of the recipe.

“Not too much magic, though,” she quipped.

Carla also mentioned that the half-Pinay’s salmon got “broken” when the latter added it to the cooking pan.

“Durog-durog ‘yung salmon mo,” the Filipina said.

“I’m still gonna eat it, though,” R’Bonney responded.

They later realized that they were not able to cook rice.

“We don’t have rice,” Carla said in the background.

“Uh oh. We have a problem; we don’t have rice,” the beauty queen told her followers.

R’Bonney later showed the audience that Carla was going to a neighbor’s house and then asked for rice.

“May kanin po?” the half-Pinay asked them in a friendly tone.

After filling their plates, they returned to the house to taste the salmon sinigang.

R’Bonney asked her father, Filipino Remigio Bonzon “R’Bon” Gabriel, if the sinigang was delicious, and the latter shook his head.

“Get out!” the beauty queen told him jokingly.

Meanwhile, R’Bonney’s mother, American Dana Walker, gave her daughter’s cooking a “9.5” score on a scale of one to 10.

At the beginning of the video, the matriarch was asked if she liked sinigang.

“Not so much, no,” she answered before.

R’Bonney captioned the video with the following: “Love thy neighbour, they’ll give you rice.”

She also included the hashtags “#chaoticcooking” and “#diaryofaFilAm.”

The beauty queen also geotagged it in Malate, Manila, her father’s childhood street. She previously gave a quick tour of the house.

Her video caught the attention of fellow Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock, who commented: “I love [it] when you’re home.”

It was accompanied by emojis of a smiling face-with-hearts.

Another TikTok user claimed R’Bonney and Carla were able to secure rice at her older brother’s house.

“House ng kuya ko ‘yung hiningian niya ng rice (laughing-with-tears emoji) grabe, sobrang bait niya! Walang arte at ere. She’s the best Queen for us,” user @zaiandrea.d commented.

Others wrote that asking someone else for rice was a “very Pinoy” attitude.

“Bery Pinoy ‘yung imbis magsaing dahil walang sinaing, magtatanong sa kapitbahay kung may bahaw or sinaing,” another TikTok user wrote.

“I like the part when you ask for some cooked rice from a nearby neighbor. The style is very Pilipino, hahaha… ayyy lab it,” commented a different user.

R’Bonney has been in the Philippines since last April for “special projects” which include modeling gigs and guest appearances.

She was also among the hosts of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation, which saw Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan win the coveted crown.

