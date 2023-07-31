Why MTRCB summoned ‘It’s Showtime’ producers

“It’s Showtime” was caught yet again on the crosshairs of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

MTRCB summoned the producers of the ABS-CBN noontime show, through a Notice to Appear and Testify, on Monday for alleged violation of Section 3(c) of Presidential Decree No. 1986. The PD prohibits broadcasting materials such as pornography and abetting the use of illegal drugs, among others.

On the July 25 episode of the segment “Isip Bata,” real-life couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez dipped their fingers on a strawberry cake and licked it in front of kids – Jaze, Argus and Kulot, collectively known as “Batang Cute-Po.”

The comedian then greeted his partner, “Happy Monthsary,” while the popular song “Uhaw” by Dilaw played in the background.



“The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board issued a Notice to Appear and Testify to the Producers of the noontime variety show ‘It’s Showtime’ over complaints concerning scenes that portrayed alleged indecent acts by hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez during the variety show’s ‘Isip Bata’ segment which aired last 25 July 2023 GTV and A2Z DZOZ/DZOE 11,” MTRCB said in a press release.

The hearing occurred at MTRCB’s head office in Quezon City at 10 a.m.

The regulatory body is currently chaired by Lala Sotto-Antonio, the daughter of former Senate president Vicente Sotto III – one-third of the iconic trio “TVJ” who is a longtime host of “It’s Showtime” rival “E.A.T.”

Just two days ago, the MTRCB reminded television producers to secure their talents’ clothing during live performances after Regine Tolentino suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the opening number of “It’s Showtime” on July 14. The veteran dancer explained on Instagram that a nipple tape was not properly secured because of the rush and stress during rehearsals.

“Be reminded that any more similar occurrences in the future will be dealt with more sternly,” Sotto-Antonio wrote in a memorandum.

The cake incident was first called out by controversial social media personality Rendon Labador, who claims to be a supporter of the LGBT community. He decried the moment between Vice and Ion, dubbed by ABS-CBN Entertainment as “sweet moment.”

“Huwag naman sa show ng mga bata. Vice Ganda, kung may natitira pa sa iyong utak, umayos ka,” he said in a Facebook post on Friday, July 28.

“‘Yun lang ang gusto kong mangyari. Hindi ko kasi pwedeng i-tolerate ‘yan,” he added

The MTRCB already slapped a 20-day preventive suspension on “It’s Showtime” in 2010 after actress Rosanna Roces uttered controversial remarks against teachers. After nearly two weeks, the show went on the air again after securing a temporary restraining order from the Court of Appeals.