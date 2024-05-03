A ‘serve’: Wig seller goes viral for unconventional promotional tactics

A wig seller earned the attention of the local online community for the creative promotion of her products.

User @mahiyain_tweets from the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Thursday shared a recorded video of a live-selling session of a TikTok seller who tries on wigs and styles them for potential buyers.

“This online seller is my cocomelon talaga, the way she just tosses the wig on and serves, like, sana marami kang benta, ate,” the user wrote on May 2.

this online seller is my cocomelon talaga the way she just tosses the wig on and serves like sana marami kang benta ate pic.twitter.com/x6mKi7PdTi — …⁠ᘛ⁠⁐̤⁠ᕐ⁠ᐷ (@mahiyain_tweets) May 2, 2024

The tweet has earned 10,000 likes, 1,400 reposts and 1,400 bookmarks so far.

It has also amassed several comments from online users, with some claiming to know the shop.

“No, but, like, I’ve been tempted to buy from [them] before [kasi] galing ni ate,” a Pinoy commented.

“THE WAY SHE CASUALLY PUT IT ON THEN BRUSH IT, LIKE, HOWWWWW?? ANG HIRAP MAGSUOT NG WIGGGG!” another user exclaimed in admiration.

“Yeahhhh. She’s so pretty, kahit anong wig isuot [niyaaa],” a different user said.

“Their units are pretty good quality, pero I only buy when she’s the one presenting them,” another Pinoy wrote with a laughing emoji.

their units are pretty good quality pero I only buy when she's the one presenting them 😂 pic.twitter.com/TvremuG7hg — Luna Selene 🐍🌙 (@MoonDashLight) May 2, 2024

A different user claimed that the wig shop also includes freebies with their products.

“HAHAHAHAHA, same! Sa kaniya ko nabili ‘tong wig ko sa video, it comes with free comb, free hair spray potion para ma-detangle ‘yung hair strands, and the hair net. Looks like human hair talaga. Aliw ng live niyan lagi,” she said.

HAHAHAHAHA same! sa kaniya ko nabili ‘tong wig ko sa video, it comes with free comb, free hair spray potion para ma-detangle yung hair strands, and the hair net. looks like human hair talaga. aliw ng live niyan lagi. 🥹🩷 pic.twitter.com/jBk8HqiqWo — CEA ⭐️ #SurfaceAllDesaparecidos (@chrooly) May 2, 2024

The TikTok username of the viral seller is @jbselect4youph.

The seller sells products from JB Extension, which offers a variety of items like synthetic hair wigs, hair extensions and ponytail extensions with color ranges.

The shop also offers hair accessories and products for the eyes, particularly artificial lashes.