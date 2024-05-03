‘OG’: Ryza Cenon pokes fun at viral 2017 nerf gun scene in TikTok clip

Actress Ryza Cenon poked fun at her viral scene in the 2017 Kapuso drama “Ika-6 Na Utos,” where she wielded a toy gun against Sunshine Cruz, by brandishing an even larger toy gun while in a store.

The actress posted a clip of herself having fun in a toy store where she was spotted wielding large toy guns and pointing them at the camera with facial expressions, including the enraged one she had in her viral scene before.

“O.G.,” she wrote on TikTok with emojis of a toy gun and a face-with-raised-eyebrow. “OG” is short for “original.”

Ryza also filled the post with hashtags associated with the old drama like “#georgiaferrer,” “#ika6nautos” and “#georgia.”

She played the character of Georgia Ferrer, a mistress, in the afternoon drama.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Dizon played the role of her friend-turned-rival, Emma Doqueza, the sweet and cheerful wife of Gabby Concepcion’s character, Rome Fuentabella.

In the drama, both women were impregnated by Rome.

As rivals, their characters had several confrontational scenes known for being intense and campy.

This included the famous Nerf gun scene, in which Georgia and Emma see each other in a kid’s shop.

In the drama, Emma spots a stroller she wants for her baby, but Georgia wants the same model.

The fight then centers around Rome, with their characters resorting to hitting each other with stuffed animals and tugging at each other’s hair.

Georgia then spots a Nerf gun and then points it Emma.

The fight ends when Emma accidentally pushes Georgia and the latter’s stomach starts to ache.

The scene has since birthed several memes on social media as Filipinos use it to create comedic and witty content or simply as a reaction to online conversations.

Meanwhile, Ryza’s reference to the viral scene has amused social media users who are aware of it.

“I love how she embraced the memes, LMAO,” a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said.

“Seeing this real-time makes this funnier,” another user said with a crying emoji.

seeing this real time makes this funnier like 😭 https://t.co/VvlakJAtfG pic.twitter.com/NPTz4tSoon — nicole 🐰ྀི (@baechustokki) May 3, 2024

“Ika-6 na Utos, [you’ll] always be famous,” another Pinoy commented.

“Iconic,” wrote a different user with emojis of a toy gun and a hugging face.

“Ika-6 Na Utos” tells the story of Emma who fights to keep her husband from leaving her for his sexier mistress.