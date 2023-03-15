‘Prettiest b*tch’: Bretman Rock ‘kilig’ over greeting of Piolo Pascual

“Prettiest b*tch in Manila.”

This was what Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock called himself after receiving a video message from Filipino heartthrob Piolo Pascual during his stay in Manila.

The social media personality wrapped up his book signing events in SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia last March 4 and 5 for his memoir “You’re That Bitch & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself.”

READ: Bretman Rock to visit Manila for book signing events

Bretman also explored some spots in his homeland such as the Pinto Art Museum in Antipolo with actress Nadine Lustre.

Last Friday, he found himself in seventh heaven after receiving a greeting from Piolo.

A clip of this can be viewed on Bretman’s Instagram Story which Inquirer.net reposted on Twitter.

The influencer can be heard shrieking with delight.

Bretman also shared a clip of himself wearing a huge ring.

“I really told you I was gonna get married to Papa P before I leave,” he jested.

“Yeah… prettiest b*itch in Manila,” the influencer added as he continuously flaunted his ring.

The video caught Piolo’s attention, who posted it on his Twitter account. He tweeted three laughing-with-tears emojis.

Some fans of the actor jokingly told Bretman to “get in line” behind Piolo’s other longtime admirers.

“May pila. Eme to. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHA,” a Twitter user commented.

“Pila ka daw po, @bretmanrock,” another Pinoy joked.

“Uy, 20 years plus na ang haba ng pila [diyan], bakit nakalusot si Bretman?” quipped a different Twitter user.

Bretman also shared an Instagram Story where he reportedly shared a video message from another actor, Derek Ramsay.

The influencer deliberately cut it out before the public could watch the whole greeting.

“That’s all you get to f*cking see,” Bretman said before.

“I just have to get Piolo to marry me, and then, I can go back home. Cheers, b*tch! I’m going to have a great day today. I already f*cking know it,” he added.

The influencer also said he was going to have a “great vacation” in his homeland because of it.

Bretman is a Philippine-born multi-hyphenate whose family immigrated to Hawaii when he was seven.

He rose to internet fame as a beauty vlogger where he peppers his makeup tutorials and other content with his trademark sassy humor.