Rundown: Buzzwords, catchphrases in Philippines that defined 2022

A lot of things happened in 2022 which gave birth to a lot of buzzwords and catchphrases.

As the year ends, Interaksyon listed down some of the memorable quotes that took over the internet.

‘I love chicken nuggets’

Melai‘s daughters Mela and Stella made headlines with their exaggerated reactions after their mother prepared chicken nuggets for them.

“Mama, thank you very much! You know that I love chicken nuggets!” Mela said in a vlog posted by the TV personality.

“Me too, mama!” Stella said in a high-pitched voice.

Mela and Stella’s reactions were also turned into a song and became a dance craze on TikTok.

Fei shang, gao shing

“Fei shang, gao shing, chi, shishyang.”

This line is an excerpt from the greeting of Vice President Sara Duterte to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

Duterte greeted the People’s Republic of China for its 73rd founding anniversary.

Leni-Kiko chant

“Ang presidente Leni Robredo. Bise presidente Kiko Pangilinan.”

This has become the rallying cry of supporters of former vice president Leni Robredo and former senator Kiko Pangilinan during the 2022 national elections.

This chant was made by musician Gab Valenciano during Robredo’s grand rally in Bataan.

This chant was continuously used even after the elections.

Marcos-Duterte chant



Rapper Andrew E’s “Bagong Pilipinas, Bagong Mukha” is the chant used by the supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

‘Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part’

night of a thousand jodi sta. marias eleganza extravaganza ft. your daughter is sleeping with my husband pic.twitter.com/sTWbg9O3Yb — AC (@ItsACsLife) April 18, 2022

“Papunta pa lang tayo sa exciting part. Your daughter is sleeping with my husband. Nabuntis ni David ang anak ninyo at pumunta siya ng America para ipa-abort ang bata.”

This famous line came from the confrontation scene of the television series “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

In that episode, Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) revealed to Lexy’s (Sue Ramirez) parents their daughter’s affair with his husband David (Zanjoe Marudo).

The catchphrase’s popularity was boosted after content creator AC Soriano impersonated Jodi. He also created an LSS-inducing remix of Jodi’s dialogue.

RELATED: ‘The Broken Marriage Vow’ bags 6 wins at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022



‘Ang namulat, hindi na muli mapipikit’





“Kaya sinasabi ko sa inyo, walang nasayang. Hindi tayo nabigo. Pinakamahalaga, hindi pa tayo tapos. Nagsisimula pa lang tayo. May landas na nagbukas at hindi ito nagsasara kasabay ng mga presinto. May kilusang isinilang at hindi ito papanaw sa pagpagtatapos ng bilangan. Ang namulat, hindi na muli mapipikit. Hindi natin kailanman hahayaang makatulog muli ang pag-asang magising.”

This line came from Robredo’s speech addressed to her supporters. She assured them that their efforts are not wasted, as her rival Marcos kept a huge lead in the presidential race.

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Robredo’s message to supporters

Unity





President Marcos’ speeches especially during the campaign were studded with the word “unity” or “pagkakaisa.”

In his campaign rally in Bulacan, Marcos repeated the word “pagkakaisa” or some variation of it more than 20 times.

This also has been his apparent solution to the problems faced by the country.

RELATED: It’s ‘Unity, Unity, Unity’ for UniTeam’s presidential bet Marcos

‘Clear conscience’

“Hindi po masama ang aking ginawa dahil ang akin pong konsensiya ay clear.”

This line was the defense of PJ Dela Cruz, more popularly known as Otlum who stole an unattended phone above the counter of a store in Manila in November.

In an interview with GMA News, Otlum said that what he did is not stealing.

His interview instantly became a meme.

While many find it funny, others sounded alarm over the incident noting how thieves could gaslight and gain public sympathy despite the wrong action.

RELATED: ‘Clear conscience?’ How thieves can twist facts, gain public support

‘Forda ferson’



“Forda ferson” or simply “forda” became part of the internet lingo this year. This word is a short term for the word “for the.”

The person behind this term is TikTok content creator Chrishanna Luisa Olavidez Austria.

RELATED: ‘Overused?’: Pinoys share observations as Merriam-Webster tags ‘gaslighting’ word of 2022