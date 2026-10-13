Prosecutors drop three impeachment charges against VP Duterte

MANILA — The Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, approved the prosecution’s withdrawal of most of the charges against Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, in a trial that could kill her hopes to run for president in 2028.

Prosecutors have been presenting evidence against Duterte since July on charges that she betrayed public trust, amassed unexplained wealth, violated the constitution, and committed graft, bribery and other high crimes.

Lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro told the court on Tuesday that they sought to withdraw three of the four charges and leave the allegations of unexplained wealth as the sole remaining issue for senators to rule on.

Luistro said the evidence presented by prosecutors was already “substantial and compelling” to remove Duterte from office.

The prosecution withdrew charges accusing her of misusing confidential funds, bribery, and alleged threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady, and a former House speaker.

Focusing on a single charge would substantially narrow the issues before the court, offering practical benefits for the Senate, the respondent and the public, Luistro said.

Duterte’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Duterte’s lawyer argued it was unfair, saying their side would be unable to present its case on the allegations that have been withdrawn.

The impeachment court earlier ruled that only senator-judges capable of participating in the trial would be counted in the vote for conviction, making it easier to reach the two-thirds majority needed to secure a guilty verdict.

If convicted, Duterte may be disqualified from running for public office, including the presidency in 2028.

— Reporting by Nestor Corrales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by David Stanway