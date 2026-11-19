An unexpected fire transition effect during the Senate impeachment proceedings on Thursday, November 19, caught viewers off guard and prompted a wave of jokes and humorous reactions online.

The unusual visual effect appeared in the Senate’s live feed between the opening prayer led by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and a shot of the defense panel.

While it remains unclear what caused the effect, netizens took to social media to poke fun at the unexpected transition, with some making references to personalities, video games and other forms of entertainment.

One Facebook user commented in jest, “Nasunog si Alan wolf behind sheeps clothing.”

Another tagged food content creator Ninong Ry, joking, “Ninong Ry Ninong ginaya ung transition ni Jerome. hahaha.” The Facebook user was referring to the content creator’s video editor.

Others turned their attention to the person responsible for the livestream’s visuals.

“Tanggal sa trabaho yung gumawa nyan, pero kudos sa kanya, kung sino man siya hahahaha,” a Facebook user wrote.

Another quipped, “Prayer kasi hindi ritual.”

Some compared the fiery effect to scenes from AI-generated Chinese short films, with one commenter saying, “Nag-iba ung Mundo…ito ung karaniwan sa mga AI Chinese short movies…haha”

The transition also reminded one viewer of the Eurovision Song Contest, prompting the comment, “Eurovision Poland 2025 be like: 🔥🔥🔥”

Another likened the visual to a fighting game, writing, “Pang-Tekken 9 na yung level.”

As of writing, the cause of the unexpected visual effect during the Senate livestream remains unclear

—With Adrian Parungao, Rosette Adel