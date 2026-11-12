‘Dogshow’: VP Sara impersonator Inday Tasha makes appearance at Senate amid impeachment trial

Internet personality Inday Tasha, known for an impersonating of Vice President Sara Duterte, amused Filipinos with her appearance at the Senate amid the impeachment trial.

The impersonator appeared at the Senate on the final day of the trial before the trial went on a break for the 49th ASEAN Summit, which will be held in the country.

Videos of Tasha walking through the Senate hallways on Thursday, November 12, went viral. The online personality was also seen meeting Rep. Leila de Lima (Mamamayang Liberal party-list) and Michael Poa, the defense counsel and spokesperson.

“‘Wag mo ‘ko i-impeach, ma’am,” the impersonator joked upon encountering De Lima, who serves as one of the House prosecutors in the impeachment trial.

Tasha also exchanged a fist bump with Poa, a gesture associated with the Duterte family.

She also posed for a photo with him while placing her right hand over her chest, a gesture frequently made by the vice president.

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INDAY TASHA MEETS ATTY. MICHAEL POA UPDATE: Defense counsel Michael Poa and social media personality Tasha Geronda, popularly known as “Inday Tasha” for impersonating Vice President Sara Duterte, were seen exchanging a fist bump at the Senate on Day 43 of the impeachment trial. @bncdotph — Hannah Ty (@hannaaahty) November 12, 2026



When asked if she would appear at the trial, she quipped, “Kakain lang ako, makiki-CR lang ako, kaya confidential ‘to!”

The word “confidential” was a reference to the millions in confidential funds spent by Sara’s office.

“Makiki-CR lang ako, mali ‘yung room na napasukan ko, puro media!” the impersonator added jokingly.

When asked if she “feels safe” at the Senate, Tasha immediately replied, “I feel safe dito! Okay pala dito. Maganda tsaka maraming food so kakain tayo ng… sa lounge daw maraming food na masasarap dun.”

Her remark, “I feel safe,” referenced Sara’s statement last September, when the vice president said she did “not feel safe” following the issuance of an arrest warrant and the filing of grave threats charges against her.

Meanwhile, videos of Tasha’s appearance at the Senate amused Filipinos familiar with the impersonator.

“DOGSHOW HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” an online user commented.

“HOYYYSDDHFHHDT HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” another X user wrote.

“HAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA LARO SI MAMI,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Buti pa si Tasha andoon sa ITC [Impeachment Trial Court],” another X user quipped, referring to Sara’s absence from the trial.

Inday Tasha gained internet fame for posting satirical videos, skits and social media posts that parody Sara’s mannerisms, statements and public appearances.

She said she began impersonating the politician after her workmates noticed her resemblance to Sara.

Meanwhile, Poa said Sara is aware of the impersonation and does not seem to mind it.