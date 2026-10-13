Ebe Dancel, Urbandub, Itchyworms to play benefit gig for Echo Singson

OPM icons Ebe Dancel, Urbandub and The Itchyworms are among the acts set to perform at a benefit concert for Echo Singson, a longtime member of the Filipino music community who is recovering from a stroke.



The fundraising gig, titled “Alingawngaw Para Kay Echo,” will be held on October 16 at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City. Also joining the lineup are The Ronnies and The Revisors.



All proceeds from the event will go directly to Echo to help cover his medical expenses and rehabilitation as he continues his recovery.



Echo suffered a stroke on September 19 while hosting a March of the Penguins gig at Mow’s. He was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center for treatment before being discharged. He has since shown small signs of improvement.



Echo has spent decades working across different roles in the local music industry, from hosting gigs to handling sound, production assistance and lighting. He co-founded Boldstar in 1999 with The Itchyworms’ Jazz Nicolas, Marie Jamora and Justin Sunico, and has long been connected to The Itchyworms through his older brother, Chino, who joined the band.



Apart from his work behind the scenes, Echo has remained an active participant in and supporter of the Filipino indie music community.



Tickets to “Alingawngaw Para Kay Echo” will be available at the venue on the day of the event.