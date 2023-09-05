Of lights and colors: How a lifestyle mall is ushering the Christmas season

The Philippines is known for having the longest Christmas season in the world.

Proof of this is how a lifestyle mall is welcoming the “-Ber” months with its holiday initiative: a colorful fireworks display.

The SM Mall of Asia announced that its annual MOA Holiday Fireworks is “back and better than ever.”

It invited the public to kick off the Holiday season by indulging their senses in a visionary spectacle of the “brightest and most dazzling display of fireworks set to music.”

The fireworks show can be watched at Central Park at SM by the Bay starting at 7 p.m. on the following dates, including Christmas Day itself:

September 10, 15, 22, 29

October 6, 13, 20, 27

November 3, 10, 17, 24

December 1, 8, 15, 22, 25, 29

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MOA is known for hosting grand fireworks shows.

It has hosted the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition through the years, namely in 2005, 2007, 2008, and from 2010 to 2018.

The Philippine International Pyromusical Competition is an annual competition where the world’s leading pyrotechnic experts showcase their fireworks technology through a spectacle of lights and colors.

There is still no specific date for this year’s competition, although its Facebook page released a teaser video last July.